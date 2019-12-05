Barbershop chorus to perform
LEWISBURG — The Heart of Pennsylvania women’s barbershop chorus has announced its schedule of upcoming performances.
The group will perform for the residents of RiverWoods, Lewisburg, on Sunday. A performance is also scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 21, at the Mother Pauline Visintainer Foundation, Kulpmont.
To schedule a performance by the chorus, call Bev Staman at 570-538-3942.
Church to host benefit concert
LEWISBURG — The Worship and Music Committee at Christ’s Evangelical Lutheran Church will present its annual Christmas Benefit Concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the church, 100 S. Third St., Lewisburg.
The concert will feature the West Branch Chorus and MusiCraft, a Celtic music group.
The chorus is comprised of approximately 25 men, who sometimes sing in barbershop style. Both groups will individually perform selections appropriate for the holiday season. They will combine to lead a Christmas carol sing-a-long.
A free-will offering will be accepted to benefit the Eastern Union County Supplemental Food Pantry. Last year’s event raised more than $2,000.
Stories and music in Selinsgrove
SELINSGROVE — The interactive performance storytelling event Stories on Tap will be staged at 8 p.m. Friday in Isaacs Auditorium, Seibert Hall, on the Susquehanna University campus.
Monica Prince will be the host of the event, with Juliana Brafa playing music between stories.
Interested storytellers sign up by putting names in a hat, and 10 are chosen throughout the night. Storytellers are limited to 5 minutes on stage, and will perform without the aid of notes. At the end of the night, the audience will vote for its favorite storyteller. The winner will receive a prize.
Susquehanna University Professor Matt Duperon’s “Daoism, Zen, and Authenticity” students will sign up to tell their own stories on the theme with a focus on moral failure and authenticity.
This is a free event.
For full event information, visit www.storiesontap.org.
Christmas concert planned
BLOOMSBURG — The Jubilate Choir and Orchestra will present its 15th annual Christmas concert, “A Child is Born,” at 7 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 123 N. Market St. Bloomsburg.
Under the direction of Dr. Alan Hack, the 70-member choir and 25-piece orchestra will feature choral favorites written by Dan Forrest, Gary Fry, Mack Wilberg, Randol Alan Bass, John Rutter and Handle.
Admission is free and tickets are not required.
For more information, call 570-784-4515.
‘Nutcracker’ to be staged in Williamsport
WILLIAMSPORT — The Lycoming College music department and the St. John School of the Arts, in collaboration with the Community Arts Center (CAC), will reunite to celebrate the holidays with a presentation of Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s “The Nutcracker.”
The show will be staged at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 4 p.m. Sunday at the Community Arts Center, Williamsport.
This family friendly ballet is about a young girl who falls asleep after a Christmas Eve party at her home and dreams of a world where toys come to life, including her beloved Nutcracker who defends her from the Mouse King and his soldiers.
This production of “The Nutcracker” features a local intergenerational talent roster for the production, involving more than 200 artists of all ages.
Live music by Lycoming College students and local musicians, is under the direction of William Ciabattari, Ph.D., associate professor and chair of the music department at Lycoming College. Dancers will perform under the direction of Theresa Kendall, ballet and modern dance instructor at the Saint John’s School of the Arts in Williamsport.
Tickets range from $15.60 to $26 and can be purchased online at www.caclive.com or by calling the CAC box office at 570-324-2424.
Holiday concert
WILLIAMSPORT — The Repasz Band will present its 2019 Winter Holiday Concert at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Community Arts Center, 220 W. Fourth St., Williamsport.
Songs to be performed include “A Christmas Festival,” “Fanfare and Hark! The Herald Angels Sing” and “Fum, Fum, Fum,” “Passacaglia On An Old English Carol,” “Greensleeves” and “Deck The Halls With Boughs of Holly, A Merrie Fugue.”
The band plays under the batons of senior Director Albert J. Nacinovich, Associate Director Jeffrey Dent and Assistant Director Jessica Lewis.
Those attending are asked to bring canned food items to be donated to the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank.
The concert will be free to attend.
For more information, visit repaszband.org.
Contra dance
LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Contra Dancers will hold a dance from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at the Donald Heiter Community Center, 100 N. Fifth St., Lewisburg.
Bob Nicholson will call the dances, with music provided by Lux Bridge.
New England Contra Dance is rooted in Irish, English and Scottish jigs, reels and waltzes. Newcomers are welcome, with or without a partner. Attendees should wear soft-soled, non-marking shoes.
The cost to participate will be $8 for adults and $5 for students under 16.
For more information, call Betsy or Jeff at 570-524-2104.
Concert in Mifflinburg
MIFFLINBURG — Trumpeter Tedd Leininger will present a concert at 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, at Mifflinburg Church of the Nazarene, 12 Market St., Lewisburg.
Band concert in Sunbury
SUNBURY — The Sunbury City Band will hold its annual Christmas concert at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16, at Zion Lutheran Church, Sunbury.
There is no admission fee. A free-will offering will be collected, with proceeds going to Toys for Tots.
‘Fiddler on the Roof’
WILLIAMSPORT — “Fiddler on the Roof” will be staged at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, at the Community Arts Center, 220 W. Fourth St., Williamsport.
For more information, visit CACLive.com.
Singers to present concert
LEWISBURG — The Buffalo Valley Singers present a Christmas concert, “Christmas is Coming,” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, at St. John’s United Church of Christ, 1050 Buffalo Road, Lewisburg.
Originating in Mifflinburg, the Buffalo Valley Singers have been performing for more than 40 years. The 70-member chorus features members from 17 years old to in their 80s.
The cost will be $5 for adults and free for children 12 and under.
For more information, visit BuffaloValleySingers.org.
Biddle to present Christmas concert
MONTOURSVILLE — Christian and gospel singer Nick Biddle will be holding a free Christmas concert at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, at Lycoming Valley Baptist Church, 4980 Lycoming Mall Drive, Montoursville.
The concert will feature music from Prince of Peace, Biddle’s collection of Christmas songs.
Biddle, a tenor/baritone, has been holding concerts for 16 years and studied voice at Les Chanteuses Voice Studio with teacher Suzanne Revak-Fedele.
For more information, visit www.BiddleStudios.com.
‘Won’t you ride along with me?’
WILLIAMSPORT — The “Won’t you ride along with me?” tour will perform at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at the Community Arts Center, 220 W. Fourth St., Williamsport.
The production is a live tour version of the PBS Kids program “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood.”
For more information, visit CACLive.com or call 570-326-2424.
