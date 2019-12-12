Barbershop chorus announces performances
LEWISBURG — The Heart of Pennsylvania women’s barbershop chorus has announced its schedule of upcoming performances.
The group will perform for the residents of RiverWoods, Lewisburg, on Sunday. A performance is also scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 21, at the Mother Pauline Visintainer Foundation, Kulpmont.
To schedule a performance by the chorus, call Bev Staman at 570-538-3942.
Contra dance
LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Contra Dancers will hold a dance from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday at the Donald Heiter Community Center, 100 N. Fifth St., Lewisburg.
Bob Nicholson will call the dances, with music provided by Lux Bridge.
New England Contra Dance is rooted in Irish, English and Scottish jigs, reels and waltzes. Newcomers are welcome, with or without a partner. Attendees should wear soft-soled, non-marking shoes.
The cost to participate will be $8 for adults and $5 for students under 16.
For more information, call Betsy or Jeff at 570-524-2104.
Concert in Mifflinburg
MIFFLINBURG — Trumpeter Tedd Leininger will present a concert at 4 p.m. Sunday at Mifflinburg Church of the Nazarene, 12 Market St., Lewisburg.
Band concert in Sunbury
SUNBURY — The Sunbury City Band will hold its annual Christmas concert at 7 p.m. Monday at Zion Lutheran Church, Sunbury.
There is no admission fee. A free-will offering will be collected, with proceeds going to Toys for Tots.
‘Fiddler on the Roof’
WILLIAMSPORT — “Fiddler on the Roof” will be staged at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Community Arts Center, 220 W. Fourth St., Williamsport.
For more information, visit CACLive.com.
Jingle All The Way
MILTON — “Jingle All The Way,” a Christmas concert by The Singing Angels Chorus, will be held at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at Milton Nursing and Rehab, 743 Mahoning St., Milton.
Singers to present concert
LEWISBURG — The Buffalo Valley Singers present a Christmas concert, “Christmas is Coming,” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, at St. John’s United Church of Christ, 1050 Buffalo Road, Lewisburg.
Originating in Mifflinburg, the Buffalo Valley Singers have been performing for more than 45 years. The 70-member chorus features members from 17 years old to in their 80s.
The concert will be under the direction of Connie Pawling-Young, with Brett Hosterman accompanying on piano and organ, Fred Lawrence on drums, Asli Lawrence on flute and Noelle Humphries on trumpet.
Songs to be featured will include “We Three Kings,” “Away in a Manger,” “Jingle Bells,” “I Love the Winter Weather,” “Silent Night” and Christ the Savior is Born!”
The cost will be $5 for adults and free for children 12 and under.
For more information, visit BuffaloValleySingers.org.
Biddle to present Christmas concert
MONTOURSVILLE — Christian and gospel singer Nick Biddle will be holding a free Christmas concert at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, at Lycoming Valley Baptist Church, 4980 Lycoming Mall Drive, Montoursville.
The concert will feature music from Prince of Peace, Biddle’s collection of Christmas songs.
Biddle, a tenor/baritone, has been holding concerts for 16 years and studied voice at Les Chanteuses Voice Studio with teacher Suzanne Revak-Fedele.
For more information, visit www.BiddleStudios.com.
‘Won’t you ride along with me?’
WILLIAMSPORT — The “Won’t you ride along with me?” tour will perform at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at the Community Arts Center, 220 W. Fourth St., Williamsport.
The production is a live tour version of the PBS Kids program “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood.”
For more information, visit CACLive.com or call 570-326-2424.
Pizza ParDEE Sunday
MILTON — A free Pizza ParDEE will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Sunday at Chef’s Place, located on the second floor of the Milton Moose Family Center, South Front Street, Milton.
Those attending will prepare, cook and eat a Chef Boyardee personal pizza pie, while learning about ingredients used to make pizza.
The program is recommended for children age 6 and up.
The program is being sponsored by the Conagra Brands Foundation, TIME and the Lewisburg Children’s Museum.
In conjunction with the party, the Milton Model Train Museum, located on the third floor of the Moose, will be open from 1 to 5 p.m. that day.
