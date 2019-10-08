WILLIAMSPORT — The Billtown Blues Association (BBA) is ready for its annual fundraising event, the Fall Into the Blues concert, scheduled for 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at the Genetti Hotel Garden/Terrace Room, 200 W. Fourth St., Williamsport.
The event will include four musical performances plus a silent auction. Area business and private donations are exhibited and attendees will bid on the items of their choice with proceeds used to help the BBA offer funding to area musicians participating in the International Blues Challenge (IBC) Jan. 28-Feb. 1, in Memphis, Tenn.
With a goal of creating a fun and musically interesting event, this year will showcase 25 local and regional artists. The music will kick off at 4 with Alligator Soup taking the stage.
Alligator Soup is a new area band with familiar faces. The band is the idea of Shawn Strickland, who delivers on percussion, harmonica, and vocals. Contributing to “gumbo” are Doug McMinn on guitar and horns, Al Meck on guitar, Levi Stover on bass, and JT “Blues” Thompson on keys. The group will showcase the special rhythms and sound of New Orleans, covering The Meters, Dr. John, Professor Longhair, and other NOLA icons. Bring your dancing shows! Shawn Strickland and Colin Beatty, Mini Mojo, winners of the 2019 Audition Concert will represent the BBA at the IBC in Memphis.
Many in the area have witnessed the results of the Uptown Music Collective’s staff and teachers by way of the extraordinary concerts presented by the student body. Now celebrating its 20th anniversary, performers from UMC will include Dave Brumbaugh, Jared Mondell, Brendan Mondell, Willi Ort, Bre Eisenhardt, Stacia Abernatha, Ben Geise, Kim Adair and Jesse Roedts.
JP Peterson has been a bluesman his entire life, although for the past several years has been satisfied playing for only his own enjoyment in his home. JP was recently asked, “What do you do every day now that you are retired?” His reply, ”I play my guitar!” The BBA felt it was time JP hit the stage once again and give others the pleasure of his music. JP has assembled a small group consisting of Greg Burgess on piano, Bill Stetz on bass, and Tommy James on drums. JP holds down guitar and vocals.
Closing the show is the 2019 band category Audition Concert winner, Lititz natives, Benjamin Vo and his blues band. Benjamin’s new release Blueberry & Country Sugar recently received high acclaim in the UK publication Blues Matters. Vo states, “I am grateful and honored to have taken part in the Billtown Audition Concert.” We have no idea what to expect on our trip to Memphis, but that is part of the adventure! We thank the Billtown Blues Association for providing the opportunity.”
Fall Into the Blues is the only BBA fundraiser of the year and provides financial support to the musicians who are now eligible and elect to participate in the prestigious International Blues Challenge in Memphis. As an affiliated member of the Blues Foundation, the BBA, along with over 250 blues societies around the world, create the special opportunity for musicians to spend a week on the famous Beale Street in Memphis, networking with other blues musicians and industry personnel to aid in the advancement of their career.
Admission to Fall Into The Blues is $10 for active BBA members and $15 for non-members. New members may join and existing members may renew during the evening.
Information is available at www.billtownblues.org or by calling 570-584-4480.
