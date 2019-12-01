Friday, December 6: Meadowbrook Christian wrestles for the first time in the school’s history at the Darren Klingerman Invitational in Bloomsburg. Milton competes at the Cumberland Valley Kickoff in District 3 and Mifflinburg starts the season at the Tom Best Memorial Top Hat tournament in Williamsport. Lewisburg kicks off the Justin Michaels era with a dual at always-tough Benton.
Thursday, December 19: Lewisburg hosts Milton. The Green Dragons hammered Milton in a 54-15 triumph last season
Saturday, December 21: Milton hosts Mifflinburg in a 2 p.m. matinee. The Wildcats won a wild 38-37 battle last season.
Friday and Saturday, December 27-28: Milton, Lewisburg, and Warrior Run all head to Chambersburg for the rugged MyHouse Trojan Wars.
Tuesday, January 7: Lewisburg hosts Warrior Run. The Green Dragons rolled to a 56-15 win last season.
Saturday, January 11: Warrior Run hosts Mifflinburg. The Wildcats captured a 43-24 victory last season.
Tuesday, January 14: Warrior Run hosts Milton in their annual backyard battle. The Defenders prevailed 39-26 last season.
Wednesday, January 29: First round of the District Duals.
Saturday, February 1: Quarterfinals of the District Duals in the Jungle at Milton.
Thursday, February 6: Miffinburg hosts Lewisburg in their annual Union County battle. The Wildcats edged Lewisburg twice in the space of five days last season — 34-32 in the D4 Duals and 36-33 in their final dual of the season.
Thursday, Friday and Saturday, February 6-7-8: PIAA State Duals at the Giant Center in Hershey.
Saturday, February 15: Sectional tournaments kick off the individual post-season run to Hershey.
Friday and Saturday, February 21-22: District Four tournament in Williamsport.
Friday and Saturday, February 28-29: Northeast Regional tournament in Williamsport.
Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, March 5-6-7: PIAA tournament at the Giant Center in Hershey.
