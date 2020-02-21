The weekend ahead:
Series: NASCAR Cup
Race: Pennzoil 400
Track: Las Vegas Motor Speedway (oval, 1.5 miles)
Location: Las Vegas, Nev.
Race distance: 400 miles
Schedule: Saturday, qualifying, 2:30 p.m., FS1; Sunday, race, 3 p.m., Fox.
Last year: Joey Logano claimed the victory.
Last week: Denny Hamlin won his third Daytona 500 in the last five years.
Series: NASCAR Xfinity
Race: Boyd Gaming 300
Track: Las Vegas Motor Speedway (oval, 1.5 miles)
Location: Las Vegas, Nev.
Race distance: 300 miles
Schedule: Saturday, qualifying, 1 p.m., FS1; race, 3:30 p.m., FS1.
Last year: Kyle Busch claimed the victory.
Last week: Noah Gragson picked up his first career victory in Daytona.
Series: NASCAR truck
Race: Strat 200
Track: Las Vegas Motor Speedway (oval, 1.5 miles)
Location: Las Vegas, Nev.
Race distance: 200 miles
Schedule: Today, qualifying, 5 p.m., FS1; race, 8:30 p.m., FS1.
Last year: Kyle Busch claimed the victory.
Last week: Grant Enfinger barely edged Jordan Anderson to the finish line at Daytona.
