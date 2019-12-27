Timothy L. Yarrington, brewing and fermentation science instructor at Pennsylvania College of Technology, was joined by three academic colleagues in delivering a talk at the recent Master Brewers Conference, held in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. From left are Yarrington, Katie Fromuth, fermentation science and technology lab manager, Colorado State University; Kaylyn Kirkpatrick, brewing extension associate, Cornell University; and Peter Johnston-Berresford, brewing instructor, Olds College.