Milton, PA (17847)

Today

Windy with on and off snow showers during the morning. High near 45F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 31F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.