LEWISBURG — Officials with the Merrill Linn Conservancy, which oversees the Dale’s Ridge Trail at the Dale/Engle/Walker property near Lewisburg, recently addressed concerns over people parking vehicles along the lane leading to the house.
Visitors to the site, which features a hiking trail, have increased and parking at the property has become a problem.
“First and foremost, anyone visiting the property must remember is that this is private property,” said Geoff Goodenow, coordinator of the conservancy. “While the trail is maintained by the Merrill Linn Conservancy, public use of the property and trail is with the permission of the landowner, the Union County Historical Society. Jointly, these organizations work hard to provide a safe and enjoyable environment for visitors, but (temporary) closure of the property and trail are a distinct possibility if abuses continue.”
Visitors are asked to park at the trailhead along Strawbridge Road. To accommodate overflow, signs direct drivers to a secondary area within the old barn foundation at the west end of the lane opposite the D/E/W House.
“Parking along the lane is not permitted, yet in spite of our signage and flagging of the area, drivers are ignoring this request,” Goodenow said. “ In doing so, several issues arise.”
Among the issues, the area was recently seeded with wildflowers. Compression of the soil will destroy the plantings. Secondly, the property is actively farmed. Parking along the lane may interfere with movement of machinery into/out of the property. Access to the property by emergency vehicles may be impeded as well. Finally, property maintenance such as mowing cannot be properly done.
Guidelines for the trail, as noted by the conservancy, are as follows:
• Understand that it is a privilege (not a right) granted by private landowners that the public is welcome to enjoy the property and trail.
• Open only to human foot traffic and pets on leash (horses, bicycles, etc. are not permitted).
• Dogs are to be on leash at all times.
• Pet waste is to be picked up and removed from the property.
• Trail use is restricted to dawn to dusk (approximately 30 minutes before/after sunrise/sunset).
• Park only in designated areas. Blocking private accesses, emergency access or where farming operations might be impeded is not acceptable.
• Plants and animals are here for the enjoyment of all. Leave all undisturbed in their place.
“We want the experience on the property and trail to be enjoyable for you and everyone else,” said Goodenow. “Take all the photos you desire and memories of a joyous outing with you. Perhaps you can find a way to leave the site a little nicer than you found it so that others leave with their own good memories to share.”
