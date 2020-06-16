MILTON — The Milton YMCA will be providing free lunches to children ages 1 to 18 weekdays through Friday, Aug. 14.
Lunches will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis, and will be dropped off as follows:
• 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Mondays at the Shikellamy Middle School.
• 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Mondays at the Milton Middle School, Mahoning Street, Milton.
• 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays at Kelly Elementary School, Eichhorn Middle School and the Lewisburg Children’s Museum, Lewisburg.
• 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the Sunbury Pool, Sunbury.
• 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesdays at White Deer Elementary School, New Columbia.
• 11:35 a.m. Thursdays at West Milton underpass, West Milton, and Penn Commons, Lewisburg.
• 11:50 a.m. Thursdays at Shelley Circle and Essex Place, Lewisburg.
• 12:10 a.m. Thursdays at Timberhaven and Winfield Baptist Church Winfield.
• 10:30 a.m. to noon Fridays at the Milton YMCA, Elm Stree entrance.
• 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Fridays at the Shikellamy High School, Sunbury.
“Since the food program started in late March, the Milton Y has served over 21,000 meals to children throughout our community, Milton YMCA branch Executive Director Ron Marshall said. “As our sites expand, our main goal was to serve even more children and assure they are receiving nutritional meals throughout the week. The staff at the Milton Y has worked very hard to make this happen. I commend them for their hard work and dedication to the program.”
For more information about the program, contact Marshall at rmarshall@gsvymca.org.
