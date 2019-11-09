Geisinger and Highmark Health leadership gathered recently in Lock Haven for the Geisinger Lock Haven Medical Clinic groundbreaking. Pictured left to right: Jaewon Ryu, MD, JD, Geisinger president and chief executive officer; Karen Hanlon, Highmark Health executive vice president and chief operating officer; Tammy Anderer, MSN, CRNP, PhD, Geisinger north-central chief administrative officer; Stephen Seftchick, Highmark vice president of network partnerships and strategic projects; James Young, MD, Geisinger north-central region medical director; Lynn Miller, Geisinger executive vice president of clinical operations; Edward Hartle, MD, Geisinger executive vice president and chief medical officer; Matthew M. Walsh, Geisinger executive vice president and chief operating officer; John P. Moses, Esq., Highmark board of directors; Caesar DeLeo, MD, Highmark vice president and executive medical director.