LOCK HAVEN — Geisinger and Highmark Health hosted a groundbreaking ceremony recently for the Geisinger Medical Clinic Lock Haven building.
To be constructed at Spring and West Fourth streets in Lock Haven, the building is part of the clinical joint venture between Geisinger and Highmark Health that was finalized earlier this year. Geisinger and Highmark Health are investing more than $100 million to improve existing clinical facilities, develop new ones, expand services and improve access to care across the region.
“As the needs of our communities in north-central Pennsylvania evolve, we are looking toward the future and partnering with Highmark Health to make health care more accessible, more affordable and easier for our communities,” said Jaewon Ryu, M.D., J.D., Geisinger president and chief executive officer. “With this new partnership, we’re making it easier for residents of Lock Haven and the surrounding area to live their healthiest lives while building towards an overall healthier community.”
The two-story facility will offer a walk-in urgent care center, adult and pediatric primary care offices and imaging and lab services. It will also house physical and occupational therapy and a specialty clinic with dermatology, cardiology, gastroenterology, surgery and women’s health services.
“When we announced our joint venture, we said we were going to provide consumers in north-central Pennsylvania greater choice and access to quality local care when and where they need it, close to where they live,” said Karen Hanlon, Chief Operating Officer, Highmark Health. “We are happy to say that the joint venture will provide comprehensive access to the services of this medical clinic for both Highmark and Geisinger Health Plan members – including those in Medicare Advantage Plans.”
The two-story medical clinic is expected to open in early 2021.
