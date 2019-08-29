LCCC to host open house
WATSONTOWN — Luzerne County Community College has announced plans to hold two open houses at the college’s new Greater Susquehanna Center, located at the former Watsontown Elementary School.
Open house will be held from noon to 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6.
Information on course offerings, programs of study, and financial aid will be available and tours of the center will be given.
Classes will begin at the new center on Monday, Sept. 16.
For more information, call LCCC at 570-740-0337 or 570-740-0260.
Bucknell releases event schedule
LEWISBURG — Bucknell University has released a schedule of upcoming events.
Chet’la Sebree, an assistant professor of English and the new director of the Stadler Center for Poetry and Literary Arts, will deliver a poetry reading at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, in Bucknell Hall.
Sebree is the author of “Mistress,” selected by Cathy Park Hong as the winner of the 2018 New Issues Poetry Prize.
Her poetry and prose have recently appeared or are forthcoming in Kenyon Review, Pleiades, wildness, Guernica, Poetry International, and The Account, as well as other journals and anthologies.
Contact Andrew Ciotola for further details at 570-577-1853.
The Ryan Flannery Trio will perform a free, public concert in the Weis Center Atrium at 7:30 tonight.
A native of Lewisburg and a recent graduate of the College of Charleston School of Music, guitarist/composer Flannery is steadily building his name as one of the most compelling and impressive young jazz artists in the Southeast.
His trio includes Ron Nihoff on drums and McCarthy Fitch on bass.
They will perform a memorable set of tunes including funk, ballads and uptempo hard bop.
The Griot Institute for the Study of Black Lives and Cultures celebrates the beginning of the new academic year and welcomes first-year students and the general public to an annual opening event from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday on the Bucknell science quad.
The opening event will feature the theater, African drumming and dance troupe Soul in Motion African Dance and Drum Ensemble, as well as the Bisonettes dance team.
The rain location is the Hildreth-Mirza Great Room.
Bucknell’s education department will present Richard Rothstein, the author of “The Color of Law: A Forgotten History of How Our Government Segregated America,” for a free, public lecture to be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, in the Elaine Langone Center Forum.
Rothstein’s talk will focus on segregated neighborhoods, schools and inequality of educational opportunity followed by audience question and answer session.
Rothstein will also discuss his book at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, in Arches Lounge.
Rothstein is a research associate of the Economic Policy Institute and a Fellow at the Thurgood Marshall Institute of the NAACP Legal Defense Fund. He lives in California, where he is a Fellow of the Haas Institute at the University of California–Berkeley.
Suicide awareness campaign features student designs
WILLIAMSPORT — The talents of three Pennsylvania College of Technology graphic design students are showing up on local billboards and in mental health awareness materials being distributed to local businesses.
As part of a suicide prevention campaign aimed at educating working-aged men, 25 to 60, the students’ skills were enlisted by the SPIRIT (Suicide Prevention through Information, Referral, Intervention and Training) Coalition, an alliance of campus and community behavioral health resources.
“The coalition felt it was important to educate and share help-seeking information with the Greater Williamsport community,” said Kathy W. Zakarian, director of counseling services at Penn College. “Working-aged men often have not acquired the knowledge, skills or motivation to seek help for themselves or for friends, co-workers or family members. The coalition identified this gap and created a marketing campaign to educate this at-risk group.”
According to the coalition, men die by suicide 3.53 times more often than women, and the rate of suicide is highest in middle-aged white men, in particular.
Students in ART 410, a corporate identity course led by Nicholas L. Stephenson, instructor of graphic design, produced branding for the campaign during the fall semester. Three students’ designs were selected for use by the SPIRIT Coalition: Luke A. Bierly, of Centre Hall; Emily R. Kahler, of Pittman; and Daniel Mendoza, of Rhinebeck, New York. The students graduated in May with Bachelor of Science degrees in graphic design.
Bierly’s design, depicting a chair being put together, is featured on Lamar Advertising’s digital billboards as part of the South Williamsport company’s public service announcements. His design is also being used on small posters distributed to Lycoming County employers by the SPIRIT Coalition.
Kahler’s designs, focused on three construction-type signs, are showcased on small informational cards also being distributed to employers.
Mendoza’s creation was selected as the SPIRIT Coalition’s logo.
The coalition and its efforts are among the ongoing outcomes of the Garrett Lee Smith Campus Suicide Prevention Grant, a three-year grant awarded to Penn College by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services in 2015.
Penn College has been engaged in a wide range of training and partnerships focused on best practices related to emotional health on its campus and in the community. Among them, the college recently completed a four-year partnership with JED Campus, a national mental health initiative.
In addition to Penn College personnel, the SPIRIT Coalition comprises community members from Lycoming College, The Vet Center, Diakon, West Branch Drug & Alcohol, Lycoming County Coroner’s Office, Lycoming County Health Improvement Coalition, National Alliance of Mental Health, and American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.
Lycoming County employers interested in receiving information from the SPIRIT Coalition or registering for the coalition’s free, half-hour “Lunch & Learn” presentations offering information on suicide prevention and intervention in the workplace can contact Chet Beaver, SPIRIT Coalition liaison, at 570-320-5353 or cmb20@pct.edu. Beaver also serves as coordinator of veteran and military services at Penn College.
