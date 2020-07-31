NASCAR point standings
Cup: 1. Kevin Harvick, 763; 2. Brad Keselowski, 666; 3. Ryan Blaney, 663; 4. Denny Hamlin, 634; 5. Chase Elliott, 630; 6. Joey Logano, 609; 7. Martin Truex, 602; 8. Aric Almirola, 576; 9. Kyle Busch, 562; 10. Kurt Busch, 561; 11. Alex Bowman, 539; 12. Clint Bowyer, 484; 13. Matt DiBenedetto, 477; 14. William Byron, 452; 15. Tyler Reddick, 442; 16. Erik Jones, 440.
Xfinity: 1. Austin Cindric, 722; 2. Chase Briscoe, 718; 3. Noah Gragson, 666; 4. Ross Chastain, 662; 5. Justin Haley, 592; 6. Harrison Burton, 587; 7. Justin Allgaier, 586; 8. Michael Annett, 510; 9. Brandon Jones, 500; 10. Riley Herbst, 410; 11. Ryan Sieg, 408; 12. Brandon Brown, 374.
Truck: 1. Austin Hill, 394; 2. Ben Rhodes, 351; 3. Christian Eckes, 344; 4. Zane Smith, 344; 5. Brett Moffitt, 325; 6. Matt Crafton, 321; 7. Grant Enfinger, 320; 8. Sheldon Creed, 319; 234; 9. Derek Kraus, 294; 10. Todd Gilliland, 289.
