Series: NASCAR truck

Track: Atlanta Motor Speedway (oval, 1.5 miles)

Location: Atlanta, Ga.

Race distance: 200 miles

Schedule: Saturday, race, 1 p.m., FS1

Last race: Chase Elliott won at Charlotte.

Last year: Kyle Busch claimed the victory.

Series: NASCAR Xfinity

Track: Atlanta Motor Speedway (oval, 1.5 miles)

Location: Atlanta, Ga.

Race distance: 250 miles

Schedule: Saturday, race, 4:30 p.m., Fox

Last race: Noah Gragson won at Bristol.

Last year: Christopher Bell claimed the victory.

Series: NASCAR Cup

Track: Atlanta Motor Speedway (oval, 1.5 miles)

Location: Atlanta, Ga.

Race distance: 500 miles

Schedule: Sunday, race, 3 p.m., Fox

Last race: Brad Keselowski won at Bristol.

Last year: Keselowski edged Martin Truex to the finish line.

Series: NASCAR Cup

Track: Martinsville Speedway (oval, .526 miles)

Location: Martinsville, Va.

Race distance: 500 laps

Schedule: Wednesday, race, 7 p.m., FS1.

Last year: Brad Keselowski claimed the victory.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.