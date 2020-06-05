Series: NASCAR truck
Track: Atlanta Motor Speedway (oval, 1.5 miles)
Location: Atlanta, Ga.
Race distance: 200 miles
Schedule: Saturday, race, 1 p.m., FS1
Last race: Chase Elliott won at Charlotte.
Last year: Kyle Busch claimed the victory.
Series: NASCAR Xfinity
Track: Atlanta Motor Speedway (oval, 1.5 miles)
Location: Atlanta, Ga.
Race distance: 250 miles
Schedule: Saturday, race, 4:30 p.m., Fox
Last race: Noah Gragson won at Bristol.
Last year: Christopher Bell claimed the victory.
Series: NASCAR Cup
Track: Atlanta Motor Speedway (oval, 1.5 miles)
Location: Atlanta, Ga.
Race distance: 500 miles
Schedule: Sunday, race, 3 p.m., Fox
Last race: Brad Keselowski won at Bristol.
Last year: Keselowski edged Martin Truex to the finish line.
Series: NASCAR Cup
Track: Martinsville Speedway (oval, .526 miles)
Location: Martinsville, Va.
Race distance: 500 laps
Schedule: Wednesday, race, 7 p.m., FS1.
Last year: Brad Keselowski claimed the victory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.