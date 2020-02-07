LEWISBURG — A 96,000-square-foot building which was once part of a bustling industrial complex is now the home of a partnership between three entities that strive to bolster the health and wellness of area residents.
On Dec. 17, the Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness was officially transformed into the Lewisburg YMCA at the Miller Center powered by Evangelical and Geisinger.
“The Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA had been looking for a permanent home in Union County for a long time,” Bonnie McDowell, chief executive officer of the Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA, said.
Eventually, McDowell said Evangelical Community Hospital President and CEO Kendra Aucker approached the YMCA about joining forces with the hospital and Geisinger Medical Center to operate a YMCA in Lewisburg.
“She invited the Y to the table,” McDowell said, of Aucker. “She thought it would be important to talk to the Y about the opportunities.”
McDowell said it took nearly one year to finalize the agreement between the entities to join forces to operate a YMCA at the Miller Center.
“There was a lot of behind the scenes work to do,” she said. “Evangelical and Geisinger forming a joint venture is how this came about. They own the property.”
McDowell also noted that the Miller Center was the perfect location for the three entities to join forces at. She characterized the partnership between the entities as being “long term.”
Drew Kelly, communications manager of the Miller Center, said the center opened in July 2017 in a building which had been vacant, but was once part of the Pennsylvania House Furniture operation.
The building, Kelly noted, was fully refurbished to include a large gymnasium area, a fitness center and cafe.
Deanna Hollenbach, manager of public relations and communications at Evangelical Community Hospital, credited the Miller family with turning the fitness center it created over to the new partnership between the two hospitals and the YMCA.
“This used to be a factory,” Hollenbach said, of the building. “Now it is a hub for the community. The Miller family... they took a large, vacant building and turned it into the heart of wellness... That is progress.”
Ryan McNally, director of the Miller Center Joint Venture, said the YMCA has approximately 80 employees who work at the facility, while about 15 Evangelical Community Hospital employees work there.
On Dec. 17, Miller Center members became YMCA members. The hospital operates a cafe — which features healthy food items — at the facility.
The partnership between the YMCA, Evangelical Community Hospital and Geisinger has already been fruitful.
“We effectively doubled our membership,” Kelly said, of the center. “The traffic reflects that. YMCA members are extremely active.”
“Bringing together the organizations, right off the bat, we had a large impact on the group exercise program,” McDowell said. “We had 52 people in a Silver Sneakers class. There is something for everybody, every age, every interest.”
She noted that the Miller Center had a large youth sports program which has been incorporated into the new entity.
Kelly also noted that all ages utilize the center.
“We offer three group fitness classes for people diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease,” he said. “The people who take it are the first to say ‘this helps.’”
McDowell said it’s not uncommon for a YMCA to partner with health care providers.
“There’s 400 YMCAs that partner with hospitals across the country,” she said. “It’s a trend... We had a lot of models to look at.”
She said it makes sense for the YMCA to work in partnership with hospitals.
“There are resources that can be shared with that kind of partnership,” McDowell said.”We can refer people back and forth, with hospital programs and providers.”
McNally said that helps to improve the health of the community.
“With this joint venture, backed by two health care organizations, it brings a whole new dimension for health and wellness,” he said. “It gives our providers another avenue to (refer) people to programs.
“We see more and more the impact of your lifestyle and how that impacts your health care outcomes,” McNally added.
He said the hospital has a strong community health and wellness program.
“We hope to integrate that in some way (at the Lewisburg YMCA),” he said.
McNally said an athletic trainer, who is employed by Evangelical Community Hospital, works full time out of the center.
Kelly said the trainer serves as “an intermediary” between the YMCA member and their physician. The trainer is able to assist center patrons who experience an injury while working out or participating in a sporting event there.
“This is a member service,” he said. “You don’t get billed.”
McNally said the entities involved in the joint venture will continue to evaluate ways to enhance what is offered at the facility.
“The board of directors for the joint venture, it’s made up of representatives from Geisinger, Evangelical Community Hospital, the YMCA and the Miller Center,” he said. “A lot of the future direction will be shaped by what the board comes together and decides.
“The possibilities are endless,” McNally continued. “Now that we put our heads together... the sky is the limit.”
While the facility is currently able to care for children while their parents are working out, McDowell said the goal is to have it become licensed to operate a “large child care center.”
Another goal, McDowell said, is to add two swimming pools, a warm-water pool and a larger pool that can be used for athletic competitions.
While the Lewisburg YMCA at the Miller Center powered by Evangelical and Geisinger is becoming a community wellness hub, McDowell said the Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA will continue to have a strong footprint throughout the area.
Five years ago, she said the YMCA purchased a fitness center in Mifflinburg, and opened a YMCA center there.
“There is no doubt we will continue that, it’s doing so well,” McDowell said, of the Mifflinburg location.
Ten years ago, she said the organization conducted a community needs assessment and found Mifflinburg at the top of the list of being in need of having recreational programs. Prior to purchasing the building where its Mifflinburg center now operates, McDowell said the YMCA was “renting space in so many places” to offer programming in Mifflinburg.
She said programming also remains strong at the Milton YMCA, where the gymnasium floor was recently refurbished. In addition, McDowell said that YMCA’s child care and pre-kindergarten programs fill a need in the Milton area.
McDowell said Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA board members are glad to see the continued expansion of the organization, particularly in Union County.
“We have some board members that have been working on (establishing) this (Lewisburg YMCA) for a decade,” McDowell said. “They are excited.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.