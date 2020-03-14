WATSONTOWN — Due to a change in plans, the Borough of Watsontown has announced that refuse pickup will occur Thursday, March 19, and Friday, March 20.
It was previously announced that Bob Frey Disposal would not be picking up refuse on those days as scheduled.
Anyone with questions about the pickup should call 570-412-6840.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.