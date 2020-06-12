Selinsgrove Speedway points:
410 Sprint Cars
1. Kyle Reinhardt; 2. Ryan Smith, 320; 3. Steve Buckwalter; 4. Blane Heimbach; 5. Chad Layton, 280.
Super Late Models
1. Rick Eckert, 350; 2. Gregg Satterlee, 320; 3. Jim Yoder, 300; 4. Jeff Rine, 290; 5. Alex Ferree, 280.
360 Sprint Cars
1. Blane Heimbach, 350; 2. Ryan Smith, 320; 3. Paulie Colagiovanni, 300; 4. Adam Carberry, 290; 5. Justin Barger, 280.
305 Sprint Cars
1. Landon Price, 520; 2. Kassidy Kreitz, 510; 3. Garrett Bard, 500; 4. John Scarborough, 500; 5. Dave Garber, 490.
Roadrunners
1. Jake Jones, 650; 2. Curtis Lawton, 640; 3. Dustin Snook, 640; 4. Scott Dunham Jr., 560; 5. John Schreffler, 560.
