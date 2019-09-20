Like many hunters I enjoy cooking – especially with fish and wild game. Recently I’ve heard of using coffee as a method of tenderizing tough cuts of venison. Much like tomatoes or orange juice, the acid in coffee is reported to tenderize meat.
Wishing to find out if it were true, my wife Karen and I took a basic stew recipe and substituted coffee for tomatoes. The results were fantastic. The meat in the stew simply melted in your mouth, giving us results even better than anticipated. While we haven’t yet had an opportunity to experiment with coffee as a marinade for grilling steaks, I hope to in the near future.
For the stew, we used the following ingredients:
2-3 pounds cubed deer steak
salt and pepper to taste
a few spoonfuls of Worcestershire sauce
flour
approximately 4 cups of brewed black coffee (I’m a Maxwell House fan)
a few spoonfuls of oil for browning the meat
diced potatoes
sliced carrots
chopped onions
chopped celery
string beans
I’m sure peas, limas and many other vegetables would work equally well.
That’s one of the best things about making a stew – it’s an excellent opportunity to get rid of leftovers. Just dump them in.
To start things, combine the flour, salt and pepper, using it to coat the meat cubes. We cooked ours in a cast iron Dutch oven over medium heat in a little oil. Once the meat has browned, scrape loose anything that sticks fast, but leave it in the pot. Add your other ingredients, starting with the coffee.
Now things get easy. Bring the pot to a low boil, reduce heat, cover and allow it to simmer for at least 1 1/2 hours. If you cook it longer, that’s fine, but please go at least the recommended time to allow hard vegetables such as the carrots to become tender. Personally, I think the longer stew simmers the better the flavors blend.
The results were great! I’ve never had more tender meat, though next time I think we’ll add a few tomatoes for taste. From the results we had I’m sure any basic stew recipe would work with the simple addition of the coffee. I’ve always been a coffee fanatic and now I have one more reason to enjoy the delightful bean that helps wake me each morning.
Though certainly not necessary, you may wish to bake some cornbread to go along with your stew. I had some extra from the day before and it went along perfectly with the stew.
For a copy of this as well as many other fish and game recipes, keep picking up The Standard-Journal. As is tradition, sometime during the month of November we will once again be printing our Valley Outdoors Cookbook. We’ve been told by many readers that it’s their favorite issue and is kept for years to come as a reference for cooking wild edibles.
