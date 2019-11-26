MIFFLINBURG — The name of the “celebrity turkey,” a notable figure in the annual Mifflinburg Turkey Trot, was recently announced.
The 5K Turkey Trot will step off at 9 a.m. Thursday near the pool in Mifflinburg Community Park. Register at www.run570.com.
The event is not timed, but participants are encouraged to beat the runner dressed as a turkey. Run 570 and the Mifflinburg Lacrosse Club are the official hosts.
Mayor David Cooney noted that Cheryl Stumpf, long associated with Girls on the Run, would don the turkey suit this year. Participants who bring a non-perishable food donation may line up ahead of Stumpf at the start.
Cooney said that Mifflinburg merchants would participate in Shop Small Saturday, followed by a business open house and tree lighting from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday in downtown Mifflinburg.
Portions of Chestnut Street will close at 6:30 p.m. Sunday in advance of the tree lighting at 7 p.m. in front of the fire hall. KJ Reimensnyder-Wagner will entertain from the steps of the old borough hall leading up to the flipping of the switch.
Cooney added that cookies, donated by the Bartholomew family, and hot chocolate would be available at the fire hall. He added that the holiday tree, a 30-year old spruce, was donated by Charles and Jeane Dando.
