The weekend ahead:
Series: NASCAR Truck
Track: Pocono Raceway (oval, 2.5 miles)
Location: Long Pond
Race distance: 150 miles
Schedule: Saturday, race, 12:30 p.m., FS1.
Last year: Ross Chastain won at Pocono
Last race: Kyle Busch won at Homestead.
Series: NASCAR Cup
Track: Pocono Raceway (oval, 2.5 miles)
Location: Long Pond
Race distances: Saturday race, 325 miles; Sunday race, 350 miles
Schedule: Saturday, race, 3:30 p.m., Fox; Sunday, race, 4 p.m., FS1.
Last year: Joe Gibbs Racing drivers Kyle Busch and Denny Hamlin won the two Cup races at Pocono.
Last week: Ryan Blaney edged Ricky Stenhouse to the finish line at Talladega.
Series: NASCAR Xfinity
Track: Pocono Raceway (oval, 2.5 miles)
Location: Long Pond
Race distance: 225 miles
Schedule: Sunday, race, 12:30 p.m., FS1.
Last year: Cole Custer won by passing Tyler Reddick on the last lap.
