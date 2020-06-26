The weekend ahead:

Series: NASCAR Truck

Track: Pocono Raceway (oval, 2.5 miles)

Location: Long Pond

Race distance: 150 miles

Schedule: Saturday, race, 12:30 p.m., FS1.

Last year: Ross Chastain won at Pocono

Last race: Kyle Busch won at Homestead.

Series: NASCAR Cup

Track: Pocono Raceway (oval, 2.5 miles)

Location: Long Pond

Race distances: Saturday race, 325 miles; Sunday race, 350 miles

Schedule: Saturday, race, 3:30 p.m., Fox; Sunday, race, 4 p.m., FS1.

Last year: Joe Gibbs Racing drivers Kyle Busch and Denny Hamlin won the two Cup races at Pocono.

Last week: Ryan Blaney edged Ricky Stenhouse to the finish line at Talladega.

Series: NASCAR Xfinity

Track: Pocono Raceway (oval, 2.5 miles)

Location: Long Pond

Race distance: 225 miles

Schedule: Sunday, race, 12:30 p.m., FS1.

Last year: Cole Custer won by passing Tyler Reddick on the last lap.

