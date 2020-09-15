National Football League
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA Buffalo 1 0 0 1.000 27 17 New England 1 0 0 1.000 21 11 Miami 0 1 0 .000 11 21 N.Y. Jets 0 1 0 .000 17 27
South
W L T Pct PF PA Jacksonville 1 0 0 1.000 27 20 Tennessee 1 0 0 1.000 16 14 Houston 0 1 0 .000 20 34 Indianapolis 0 1 0 .000 20 27
North
W L T Pct PF PA Baltimore 1 0 0 1.000 38 6 Pittsburgh 1 0 0 1.000 26 16 Cincinnati 0 1 0 .000 13 16 Cleveland 0 1 0 .000 6 38
West
W L T Pct PF PA Kansas City 1 0 0 1.000 34 20 L.A. Chargers 1 0 0 1.000 16 13 Las Vegas 1 0 0 1.000 34 30 Denver 0 1 0 .000 14 16
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA Washington 1 0 0 1.000 27 17 Dallas 0 1 0 .000 17 20 N.Y. Giants 0 1 0 .000 16 26 Philadelphia 0 1 0 .000 17 27
South
W L T Pct PF PA New Orleans 1 0 0 1.000 34 23 Atlanta 0 1 0 .000 25 38 Carolina 0 1 0 .000 30 34 Tampa Bay 0 1 0 .000 23 34
North
W L T Pct PF PA Chicago 1 0 0 1.000 27 23 Green Bay 1 0 0 1.000 43 34 Detroit 0 1 0 .000 23 27 Minnesota 0 1 0 .000 34 43
West
W L T Pct PF PA Arizona 1 0 0 1.000 24 20 L.A. Rams 1 0 0 1.000 20 17 Seattle 1 0 0 1.000 38 25 San Francisco 0 1 0 .000 20 24
Monday’s Games
Pittsburgh 26, N.Y. Giants 16 Tennessee 16, Denver 14 Thursday, Sept. 17 Cincinnati at Cleveland, 8:20 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 20
Jacksonville at Tennessee, 1 p.m. N.Y. Giants at Chicago, 1 p.m. Detroit at Green Bay, 1 p.m. Carolina at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m. Buffalo at Miami, 1 p.m. San Francisco at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m. L.A. Rams at Philadelphia, 1 p.m. Atlanta at Dallas, 1 p.m. Denver at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. Minnesota at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. Washington at Arizona, 4:05 p.m. Baltimore at Houston, 4:25 p.m. Kansas City at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m. New England at Seattle, 8:20 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 21
New Orleans at Las Vegas, 8:15 p.m.
Major League Baseball
National League
East Division
W L Pct GB Atlanta 28 20 .583 _ Miami 24 21 .533 2½ Philadelphia 23 23 .500 4 New York 21 26 .447 6½ Washington 17 28 .378 9½
Central Division
W L Pct GB Chicago 28 20 .583 _ St. Louis 21 21 .500 4 Cincinnati 23 26 .469 5½ Milwaukee 21 25 .457 6 Pittsburgh 14 32 .304 13
West Division
W L Pct GB Los Angeles 33 15 .688 _ San Diego 32 17 .653 1½ San Francisco 23 24 .489 9½ Colorado 21 25 .457 11 Arizona 17 31 .354 16
Monday’s Games
Cincinnati 3, Pittsburgh 1, 7 innings, 1st game Miami 6, Philadelphia 2 Milwaukee 2, St. Louis 1, 8 innings, 1st game Cincinnati 9, Pittsburgh 4, 7 innings, 2nd game Baltimore 14, Atlanta 1 San Diego 7, L.A. Dodgers 2 St. Louis 3, Milwaukee 2, 2nd game
Tuesday’s Games
Boston (Houck 0-0) at Miami (Alcantara 2-1), 6:40 p.m. Pittsburgh (Musgrove 0-4) at Cincinnati (Lorenzen 1-1), 6:40 p.m. Washington (Sánchez 2-4) at Tampa Bay (Curtiss 3-0), 6:40 p.m. N.Y. Mets (Porcello 1-4) at Philadelphia (Arrieta 3-4), 7:05 p.m. Atlanta (TBD) at Baltimore (TBD), 7:35 p.m. St. Louis (Flaherty 3-1) at Milwaukee (Anderson 2-3), 7:40 p.m. Cleveland (Carrasco 2-4) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 7-2), 8:15 p.m. Oakland (Manaea 4-2) at Colorado (Senzatela 3-2), 8:40 p.m. L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 0-1) at San Diego (Davies 7-2), 9:10 p.m. Arizona (Bumgarner 0-4) at L.A. Angels (Teheran 0-3), 9:40 p.m. San Francisco (TBD) at Seattle (Newsome 0-0), 9:40 p.m.
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 30 17 .638 _ Toronto 26 20 .565 3½ New York 26 21 .553 4 Baltimore 21 26 .447 9 Boston 17 31 .354 13½
Central Division
W L Pct GB Chicago 31 16 .660 _ Minnesota 30 19 .612 2 Cleveland 26 21 .553 5 Detroit 20 26 .435 10½ Kansas City 20 28 .417 11½
West Division
W L Pct GB Oakland 30 18 .625 _ Houston 23 24 .489 6½ Seattle 22 26 .458 8 Los Angeles 20 28 .417 10 Texas 17 30 .362 12½
Monday’s Games
Seattle 6, Oakland 5, 7 innings, 1st game Baltimore 14, Atlanta 1 Oakland 9, Seattle 0, 7 innings, 2nd game Chicago White Sox 3, Minnesota 1
Tuesday’s Games
Boston (Houck 0-0) at Miami (Alcantara 2-1), 6:40 p.m. Washington (Sánchez 2-4) at Tampa Bay (Curtiss 3-0), 6:40 p.m. Toronto (Walker 3-2) at N.Y. Yankees (García 1-1), 7:05 p.m. Kansas City (Duffy 3-3) at Detroit (Boyd 1-6), 7:10 p.m. Atlanta (TBD) at Baltimore (TBD), 7:35 p.m. Minnesota (Dobnak 6-3) at Chicago White Sox (Dunning 1-0), 8:10 p.m. Texas (Cody 0-1) at Houston (Urquidy 0-1), 8:10 p.m. Cleveland (Carrasco 2-4) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 7-2), 8:15 p.m. Oakland (Manaea 4-2) at Colorado (Senzatela 3-2), 8:40 p.m. Arizona (Bumgarner 0-4) at L.A. Angels (Teheran 0-3), 9:40 p.m. San Francisco (TBD) at Seattle (Newsome 0-0), 9:40 p.m.
National Hockey League
Playoff glance
CONFERENCE FINALS
(Best-of-7)
At Edmonton, Alberta
EASTERN CONFERENCE
(2)Tampa Bay 3, (6)N.Y. Islanders 1 Monday, Sept. 7: Tampa Bay 8, N.Y. Islanders 2 Wednesday, Sept. 9: Tampa Bay 2, N.Y. Islanders 1 Friday, Sept. 11: N.Y. Islanders 5, Tampa Bay 3 Sunday, Sept. 13: Tampa Bay 4, N.Y. Islanders 1 Tuesday, Sept. 15: N.Y. Islanders vs. Tampa Bay, 8 p.m. x-Thursday, Sept. 17: Tampa Bay vs. N.Y. Islanders, 8 p.m. x-Saturday, Sept. 19: N.Y. Islanders vs. Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.
WESTERN CONFERENCE
(3)Dallas 4, (1)Las Vegas 1 Sunday, Sept. 6: Dallas 1, Las Vegas 0 Tuesday, Sept. 8: Las Vegas 3, Dallas 0 Thursday, Sept. 10: Dallas 3, Las Vegas 2, OT Saturday, Sept. 12: Dallas 2, Las Vegas 1 Monday, Sept. 14: Dallas 3 Las Vegas 2, OT
National Basketball Association
Playoff glance
CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS
Western Conference
L.A. Lakers 4, Houston 1 Friday, Sept. 4: Houston 112, L.A. Lakers 97 Sunday, Sept. 6: L.A. Lakers 117, Houston 109 Tuesday, Sept. 8: L.A. Lakers 112, Houston 102 Thursday, Sept. 10: L.A. Lakers 110, Houston 100 Saturday, Sept. 12: L.A. Lakers 119, Houston 96 L.A. Clippers 3, Denver 3 Thursday, Sept. 3: L.A. Clippers 120, Denver 97 Saturday, Sept. 5: Denver 110, L.A. Clippers 101 Monday, Sept. 7: L.A. Clippers 113, Denver 107 Wednesday, Sept. 9: L.A. Clippers 96, Denver 85 Friday, Sept. 11: Denver 111, L.A. Clippers 105 Sunday, Sept. 13: Denver 111, L.A. Clippers 98 Tuesday, Sept. 15: Denver vs. L.A. Clippers, 9 p.m.
CONFERENCE FINALS
(Best-of-7)
x-if necessary
Eastern Conference
