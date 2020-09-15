National Football League

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Buffalo 1 0 0 1.000 27 17 New England 1 0 0 1.000 21 11 Miami 0 1 0 .000 11 21 N.Y. Jets 0 1 0 .000 17 27

South

W L T Pct PF PA Jacksonville 1 0 0 1.000 27 20 Tennessee 1 0 0 1.000 16 14 Houston 0 1 0 .000 20 34 Indianapolis 0 1 0 .000 20 27

North

W L T Pct PF PA Baltimore 1 0 0 1.000 38 6 Pittsburgh 1 0 0 1.000 26 16 Cincinnati 0 1 0 .000 13 16 Cleveland 0 1 0 .000 6 38

West

W L T Pct PF PA Kansas City 1 0 0 1.000 34 20 L.A. Chargers 1 0 0 1.000 16 13 Las Vegas 1 0 0 1.000 34 30 Denver 0 1 0 .000 14 16

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Washington 1 0 0 1.000 27 17 Dallas 0 1 0 .000 17 20 N.Y. Giants 0 1 0 .000 16 26 Philadelphia 0 1 0 .000 17 27

South

W L T Pct PF PA New Orleans 1 0 0 1.000 34 23 Atlanta 0 1 0 .000 25 38 Carolina 0 1 0 .000 30 34 Tampa Bay 0 1 0 .000 23 34

North

W L T Pct PF PA Chicago 1 0 0 1.000 27 23 Green Bay 1 0 0 1.000 43 34 Detroit 0 1 0 .000 23 27 Minnesota 0 1 0 .000 34 43

West

W L T Pct PF PA Arizona 1 0 0 1.000 24 20 L.A. Rams 1 0 0 1.000 20 17 Seattle 1 0 0 1.000 38 25 San Francisco 0 1 0 .000 20 24

Monday’s Games

Pittsburgh 26, N.Y. Giants 16 Tennessee 16, Denver 14 Thursday, Sept. 17 Cincinnati at Cleveland, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 20

Jacksonville at Tennessee, 1 p.m. N.Y. Giants at Chicago, 1 p.m. Detroit at Green Bay, 1 p.m. Carolina at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m. Buffalo at Miami, 1 p.m. San Francisco at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m. L.A. Rams at Philadelphia, 1 p.m. Atlanta at Dallas, 1 p.m. Denver at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. Minnesota at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. Washington at Arizona, 4:05 p.m. Baltimore at Houston, 4:25 p.m. Kansas City at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m. New England at Seattle, 8:20 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 21

New Orleans at Las Vegas, 8:15 p.m.

Major League Baseball

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 28 20 .583 _ Miami 24 21 .533 2½ Philadelphia 23 23 .500 4 New York 21 26 .447 6½ Washington 17 28 .378 9½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 28 20 .583 _ St. Louis 21 21 .500 4 Cincinnati 23 26 .469 5½ Milwaukee 21 25 .457 6 Pittsburgh 14 32 .304 13

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 33 15 .688 _ San Diego 32 17 .653 1½ San Francisco 23 24 .489 9½ Colorado 21 25 .457 11 Arizona 17 31 .354 16

Monday’s Games

Cincinnati 3, Pittsburgh 1, 7 innings, 1st game Miami 6, Philadelphia 2 Milwaukee 2, St. Louis 1, 8 innings, 1st game Cincinnati 9, Pittsburgh 4, 7 innings, 2nd game Baltimore 14, Atlanta 1 San Diego 7, L.A. Dodgers 2 St. Louis 3, Milwaukee 2, 2nd game

Tuesday’s Games

Boston (Houck 0-0) at Miami (Alcantara 2-1), 6:40 p.m. Pittsburgh (Musgrove 0-4) at Cincinnati (Lorenzen 1-1), 6:40 p.m. Washington (Sánchez 2-4) at Tampa Bay (Curtiss 3-0), 6:40 p.m. N.Y. Mets (Porcello 1-4) at Philadelphia (Arrieta 3-4), 7:05 p.m. Atlanta (TBD) at Baltimore (TBD), 7:35 p.m. St. Louis (Flaherty 3-1) at Milwaukee (Anderson 2-3), 7:40 p.m. Cleveland (Carrasco 2-4) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 7-2), 8:15 p.m. Oakland (Manaea 4-2) at Colorado (Senzatela 3-2), 8:40 p.m. L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 0-1) at San Diego (Davies 7-2), 9:10 p.m. Arizona (Bumgarner 0-4) at L.A. Angels (Teheran 0-3), 9:40 p.m. San Francisco (TBD) at Seattle (Newsome 0-0), 9:40 p.m.

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 30 17 .638 _ Toronto 26 20 .565 3½ New York 26 21 .553 4 Baltimore 21 26 .447 9 Boston 17 31 .354 13½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 31 16 .660 _ Minnesota 30 19 .612 2 Cleveland 26 21 .553 5 Detroit 20 26 .435 10½ Kansas City 20 28 .417 11½

West Division

W L Pct GB Oakland 30 18 .625 _ Houston 23 24 .489 6½ Seattle 22 26 .458 8 Los Angeles 20 28 .417 10 Texas 17 30 .362 12½

Monday’s Games

Seattle 6, Oakland 5, 7 innings, 1st game Baltimore 14, Atlanta 1 Oakland 9, Seattle 0, 7 innings, 2nd game Chicago White Sox 3, Minnesota 1

Tuesday’s Games

Boston (Houck 0-0) at Miami (Alcantara 2-1), 6:40 p.m. Washington (Sánchez 2-4) at Tampa Bay (Curtiss 3-0), 6:40 p.m. Toronto (Walker 3-2) at N.Y. Yankees (García 1-1), 7:05 p.m. Kansas City (Duffy 3-3) at Detroit (Boyd 1-6), 7:10 p.m. Atlanta (TBD) at Baltimore (TBD), 7:35 p.m. Minnesota (Dobnak 6-3) at Chicago White Sox (Dunning 1-0), 8:10 p.m. Texas (Cody 0-1) at Houston (Urquidy 0-1), 8:10 p.m. Cleveland (Carrasco 2-4) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 7-2), 8:15 p.m. Oakland (Manaea 4-2) at Colorado (Senzatela 3-2), 8:40 p.m. Arizona (Bumgarner 0-4) at L.A. Angels (Teheran 0-3), 9:40 p.m. San Francisco (TBD) at Seattle (Newsome 0-0), 9:40 p.m.

National Hockey League

Playoff glance

CONFERENCE FINALS

(Best-of-7)

At Edmonton, Alberta

EASTERN CONFERENCE

(2)Tampa Bay 3, (6)N.Y. Islanders 1 Monday, Sept. 7: Tampa Bay 8, N.Y. Islanders 2 Wednesday, Sept. 9: Tampa Bay 2, N.Y. Islanders 1 Friday, Sept. 11: N.Y. Islanders 5, Tampa Bay 3 Sunday, Sept. 13: Tampa Bay 4, N.Y. Islanders 1 Tuesday, Sept. 15: N.Y. Islanders vs. Tampa Bay, 8 p.m. x-Thursday, Sept. 17: Tampa Bay vs. N.Y. Islanders, 8 p.m. x-Saturday, Sept. 19: N.Y. Islanders vs. Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

WESTERN CONFERENCE

(3)Dallas 4, (1)Las Vegas 1 Sunday, Sept. 6: Dallas 1, Las Vegas 0 Tuesday, Sept. 8: Las Vegas 3, Dallas 0 Thursday, Sept. 10: Dallas 3, Las Vegas 2, OT Saturday, Sept. 12: Dallas 2, Las Vegas 1 Monday, Sept. 14: Dallas 3 Las Vegas 2, OT

National Basketball Association

Playoff glance

CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS

Western Conference

L.A. Lakers 4, Houston 1 Friday, Sept. 4: Houston 112, L.A. Lakers 97 Sunday, Sept. 6: L.A. Lakers 117, Houston 109 Tuesday, Sept. 8: L.A. Lakers 112, Houston 102 Thursday, Sept. 10: L.A. Lakers 110, Houston 100 Saturday, Sept. 12: L.A. Lakers 119, Houston 96 L.A. Clippers 3, Denver 3 Thursday, Sept. 3: L.A. Clippers 120, Denver 97 Saturday, Sept. 5: Denver 110, L.A. Clippers 101 Monday, Sept. 7: L.A. Clippers 113, Denver 107 Wednesday, Sept. 9: L.A. Clippers 96, Denver 85 Friday, Sept. 11: Denver 111, L.A. Clippers 105 Sunday, Sept. 13: Denver 111, L.A. Clippers 98 Tuesday, Sept. 15: Denver vs. L.A. Clippers, 9 p.m.

CONFERENCE FINALS

(Best-of-7)

x-if necessary

Eastern Conference

Boston vs. Miami Tuesday, Sept. 15: Miami vs. Boston, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17: Miami vs. Boston, TBD Saturday, Sept. 19: Boston vs. Miami, 8:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 21: Boston vs. Miami, TBD x-Wednesday, Sept. 23: Miami vs. Boston, TBD x-Friday, Sept. 25: Boston vs. Miami, TBD x-Sunday, Sept. 27: Miami vs. Boston, TBD

Transactions

BASEBALL American League BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Activated OF Austin Hays from the 10-day IL. Placed INF Chris Davis on the 10-day IL. Assigned OF Mason Williams to alternate training site after clearing outright waivers. Released INF/OF Stevie Wilkerson. MINNESOTA TWINS — Optioned LHP Devin Smeltzer to alternate training site. NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned RHP Clarke Schmidt to alternate training site. OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Agreed to terms with INF Jake Lamb. Placed RHP Frankie Montas on paternity list. Transferred LHP A.J. Puk from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Recalled RHP James Kaprielian from alternate training site. SEATTLE MARINERS — Activated RHP Erik Swanson from the 10-day IL. Optioned LHP Aaron Fletcher to alternate training site. Recalled INF/OF Tim Lopes as 29th man for today’s doubleheader. National League ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned LHP Sean Newcomb to alternate training site. Recalled RHP Touki Toussaint from alternate training site. Released LHP Robbie Erlin. CINCINNATI REDS — Activated CF Nick Senzel from the 10-day IL. Transferred RHP Tyler Thornburg from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. MIAMI MARLINS — Optioned LHP Braxton Garrett to alternate training site. MILWAUKAEE BREWERS — Recalled RHP Justin Topa from alternate training site. Activated RHP Ray Black from the 45-day IL. Optioned RHP J.P. Feyereisen to alternate training site. Claimed OF Billy McKinney off waivers from Toronto. Designated INF Ronny Rodriguez and RHP Trey Supak for assignment. PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Activated 3B Scott Kingery from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Ramon Rosso to alternate training site. Optioned LHP Ranger Suarez to alternate training site. INF Neil Walker has elected free agency after clearing waivers. PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Recalled RHP Cody Ponce from alternate training site. Activated RHP Mitch Keller from the 10-day IL. ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Placed LF Austin Dean on the 10-day IL. Activated LHP Kwang Hyun Kim from the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Daniel Ponce de Leon from alternate training site. SAN DIEGO PADRES — Recalled LHP Joey Lucchesi from alternate training site. Optioned RHP Taylor Williams to alternate training site. SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned INF Daniel Robertson to alternate training site. FOOTBALL National Football League ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed OL Alex Light. Placed S Kentrell Brice on the practice squad IL. CHICAGO BEARS — Signed DE Ledarius Mack to the practice squad. Released DE Abdullah Anderson. CLEVELAND BROWNS — Added K Cody Parkey to the active roster. Placed TE David Njoku on the IR. Waived K Austin Seibert. DETROIT LIONS — Waived/injured T Dan Skipper. HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed QB Alex McGough and TEs Pharaoh Brown and Troy Fumagalli to the practice squad. JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed CB Sidney Jones. Placed S Jarrod Wilson on IR. MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed QB Reid Sinnett to the practice squad. Released QB Jake Rudock. NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Waived/injured S Saquan Hampton. NEW YORK GIANTS — Added S Sean Chandler and G Chad Slade to the active roster. SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Waived/injured G Ross Reynolds. TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed CB Tye Smith to the active roster from the practice squad. Placed CB Adoree Jackson on the IR. WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Waived/injured DB Simeon Thomas. Waived DB Nate Brooks. HOCKEY National Hockey League WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Loaned D Axel Jonsson-Fjallby to Vastervik IK (HockeyAllsvenskan).

