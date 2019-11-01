Are you over the age of 50? If so and you grew up in rural Pennsylvania, I’m sure you remember back when the most popular form of hunting in the Keystone State was not deer, bear or turkey, but that of the small game species — mainly pheasant, rabbit, squirrel and grouse. What happened to cause such a drop in the pursuit of these once highly sought-after species?
The answer to that question is actually a combination of things. First, poor nesting conditions coupled with new farming practices saw a huge drop in the population of wild pheasants. In fact, for most of the state, the wild pheasant simply no longer exists. Another factor was Pennsylvania’s booming deer population of the ‘70s and ‘80s which brought with it more and more different deer hunting seasons and opportunities. Then turkey populations began expanding, helping to create more interest in this native game bird. Last and quite possibly the biggest factor was the loss of the family farm. Youngsters once grew up having a place to hunt just outside their back doors, but now that opportunity has begun shrinking fast with more and more people earing their living away from the agricultural industries. Considering all of this, is it any wonder that the number of small game hunters has declined? Now, on top of all that, the last I heard the average age of a Pennsylvania hunter was over 50 years old. I don’t know about you, but every year I see friends giving up small game hunting because of health issues. Let’s face it – those old bones and muscles don’t take it like they used to.
Will I be hunting small game this year? Yes I will, simply because it’s still my favorite form of hunting. While I can’t break the brush like I once could, I still prefer briar scratches over a tired butt from sitting all day in a tree stand or blind. I’m not knocking that type of hunting, it’s just that I know I don’t have too many brush busting days ahead of me so I’m planning on making the most of those I have left. My old bird dog and I certainly won’t be the fastest hunters you’ll see on our local gamelands, but God willing we’ll still be there. Our hunting gang’s drives might be getting shorter and our rest breaks longer, but hopefully our desire to hunt will carry us through another season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.