LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Children’s Museum (LCM), in partnership with the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way, has announced a new initiative — LCM’s Parents’ Group: Connect, Share, Learn.
The museum will host the group, which will foster a facilitated safe space for parents and caregivers of children up to age 4 to discuss parenting challenges and learn new techniques to add to their parenting toolkit.
The group will meet for eight weeks at 8 p.m. Mondays and 9 a.m. Wednesdays, beginning Sept. 16, at the museum.
No child care will be available during the Monday sessions. Care for children who are confident walkers will be available during the Wednesday sessions.
Sessions will include presentations by guest speakers and instructors, who will facilitate and model useful techniques, as well as create opportunities for caregivers to practice new skills, set goals, and reflect on successes.
“Healthy interactions between caregivers and children affect the development of self regulation, independence and more,” said LCM Director Marian Marchiori. “Introducing caregivers to helpful parenting strategies during this program will directly affect a child’s ability to develop life skills, such as self-control, problem solving, and conflict resolution. The LCM is grateful to the United Way for sponsoring this exciting new program.”
For additional information about the LCM and current programs, visit www.lewisburgchildrensmuseum.org.
Watsontown Guild to meet
WATSONTOWN — The Watsontown Guild will hold its first meeting of the 2019-2020 season at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16, in the social hall of the First Presbyterian Church, Fourth and Main streets, Watsontown.
The featured speaker will be Watsontown Police Department Officer Tim Kiefaber. His drug-detection canine Mariska willa lso be attending.
All women in the Watsontown area are welcome to attend.
For more information, contact Ann Reeves at 570-538-1928.
Hospital offering Life After Loss support
LEWISBURG — Hospice of Evangelical will be offers a Life After Loss bereavement class from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Sept. 18 through Oct. 23, at Hospice of Evangelical, 235 Hospital Drive, Lewisburg.
There is a one-time fee of $20 per participant, and scholarships are available. Pre-registration is requested. The program requires a minimum of six participants to be held and is limited to 20 participants.
The sessions by week cover the following topics: Introductions and loss history, the grief process, depression and anger, guilt and forgiveness, letting go and saying goodbye, and taking care of yourself: new beginnings.
For more information on the group, call Hospice of Evangelical at 570-522-2157. Online registration available at www.evanhospital.com/events. The deadline to register is Friday, Sept. 13.
Medicare workshop
SUNBURY — A free workshop, “Get Ready for Medicare: The Basics for People Who Are Joining,” will be offered from 10 a.m. to noon Friday, Sept. 20, in the Northumberland County Human Services Building B, 322 N. Second St., Sunbury. The workshop is being sponsored by APPRISE, a program of the Pennsylvania Department of Aging.
This workshop is designed to assist people who will be enrolling in Medicare, either because they will turn 65 years old or because they receive Social Security disability benefits.
To register, call 570-495-2384. The Northumberland County Agency on Aging is a local affiliate of APPRISE, a program of the Pennsylvania Department of Aging, the designated State Health Insurance Program (SHIP) in Pennsylvania.
SHIPs receive grant funding from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to provide direct, local assistance to Medicare beneficiaries through one-on-one, counseling sessions (both in-person and over the phone), presentations, and public education programs.
APPRISE is a free service provided by the Pennsylvania Department of Aging, and is funded in whole or part by a grant through the Administration for Community Living.
For more information, visit the Northumberland County Agency on Aging website at www.ncaging.org.
Chicken barbecue
MILTON — A Drive-Thru Chicken Barbecue will be held starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at Crossroads Church of the Nazarene, 71 Nazarene Lane, Milton.
The menu will include half of a chicken, green beans, baked potato, roll and dessert.
For more information, call 570-473-1724.
Corvettes on Main Street
MUNCY — The 12th annual Corvettes on Main Street car show will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, along Main Street, Muncy.
This year’s show will feature a 50th Anniversary Class for the 1969 Corvettes.
The event will include a silent auction and raffle tickets for a chance to win a 2019 Corvette, 2019 Silverado or $35,000.
For more information, visit www.susquehannavalleycorvetteclub.org.
National Women’s Health and Fitness Day
LEWISBURG — The Community Health and Wellness Department at Evangelical Community Hospital will hold National Women’s Health and Fitness Day from 7 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, at Country Cupboard, Lewisburg.
The event will focus attention on the importance of regular physical activity and health awareness for women. It is designed to provide an overview of resources available to women in the local area.
Health screenings will be included, along with, tours of the Mobile Health of Evangelical bus, and the chance to win door prizes.
The day will be filled with health-related activities consisting of three breakout sessions offered by Evangelical staff. Participants will have the opportunity to choose two of three available sessions which will include a presentation on pre-diabetes, an interactive physical activity demonstration for a strong body and mind, or a discussion on improving core strength.
The event will also feature keynote speaker Stacie Gaul, associate vice president of Capital Planning, Projects and Facilities at Evangelical Community Hospital. Gaul will speak about the history of the hospital’s expansion projects over the last 65 years, including the current, four-story Patient Room Improvement, Modernization, and Enhancement (PRIME) project, the 2012 Surgical and Cardiovascular Expansion Project, and the 2004 Emergency Department project.
The event is free, however, will be limited to the first 100 people and registration is required. Registrations will be processed in the order in which they are received.
To register, contact Evangelical Community Health and Wellness at 570-768-3200.
Literacy association plans activities
SELINSGROVE — The Keystone State Literacy Association Susquehanna Valley (KSLA SV) is planning upcoming professional meetings and activities to promote literacy.
KSLA SV officers for the 2019-2020 year are: Co-Presidents Janice Adair and Lisa Mertz, Membership Chairperson Kristen Hettinger, Secretary Kay Poeth, Treasurer Mary Keiser, Literacy Advocacy Chairperson Janice Adair, Books for Babes Chairperson Ang Marcinek, Public Relations Chairperson Kay Poeth, and Social Media and Website Director Gwen Bodner.
A meeting to address Mindfulness will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, in the Degenstein Campus Center at Susquehanna University.
All meetings are free of charge. A $5 donation is requested to process non-members Act 48 credits.
KSLA SV welcomes new members to the organization. PDE Teacher Evaluation requires all PA teachers to demonstrate “participation in a professional community” and “growing and developing professionally.”
Educators are reminded Act 48 credit will be provided and to bring their PDE number to the meeting. Each attendee will also receive a letter of commendation. A membership fee of $35 provides membership in both the KSLA SV and the Keystone State Literacy Association (KSLA).
KSLA SV sponsors a raffle basket for the KSLA conference in October. Members are asked to bring cash donations, gift cards to Walmart, Target or Amazon, or school supplies to fill the basket.
A wrapping party for the books will be held at 4 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11, at St. Pius X Church, Selinsgrove.
For more information, visit www.kslasusquehannavalley.weebly.com.
ACL prevention training course
LEWISBURG — Physical Therapy of Evangelical, in partnership with The Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness, will be offering a six-week anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury prevention training course.
The course will be offered from 6 to 7 p.m. Mondays, Sept. 30 through Nov. 4, in the Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg.
The program is targeted toward healthy athletes in grades seven through 12 and for current athletes who plan to participate in organized sports.
The ACL injury prevention training will improve flexibility, strength, balance, agility and body awareness to improve the alignment of the knee and ankle.
For more information or to register, call 570-556-4191 or visit www.MillerCenterLewisburg.com, and select “other programs” under sports.
Golf tournament to benefit Camp Cadet
MIDDLEBURG — The 15th annual Tpr. Timothy Diorio Memorial Fall Classic Golf Tournament will be held at 9 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, at Shade Mountain Golf Course, Route 104, Middleburg.
Coffee and donuts will be served from 8 to 8:45 a.m. with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. Dinner will be served following the event. Tournament and raffle prizes will be awarded.
Proceeds benefit Susquehanna Valley Law Enforcement Camp Cadet.
The cost is $75 per player or $300 for a foursome. Contact Tpr. Rick Blair at 717-461-5051 or email riblair@pa.gov with questions. Names and entires are needed prior to Sept. 23.
Checks, payable to SVLECC, may be sent to Blair, Pennsylvania State Police, 50 Lawton Lane, Milton, PA 17847.
Rummage, soup and bake sale
MIFFLINBURG — A rummage, soup and bake sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 3-4 and 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 5 at Dreisbach United Church of Christ, 875 Dreisbach Church Road, Lewisburg.
Items on Saturday, Oct. 5, will cost $5 per bag.
Oktoberfest Oct. 4-5
MIFFLINBURG — Mifflinburg Heritage and Revitalization Association’s 15th Oktoberfest Will be held Oct. 4-5 at the VFW Carnival Grounds.
Mifflinburg Mayor Dave Cooney will open the festival by tapping the first keg at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4.
John Stevens’ Doubleshot Polka Band will perform starting at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4. The Schutzengiggles Oompah Band will perform Saturday afternoon, followed by the Little German Band.
The souvenir selections have been expanded to include new hats, a 15th anniversary mini stein, hooded sweatshirts and a 15th anniversary hat pin.
Saturday games will include the keg toss, mug lift and the first Oktoberfest Corn Hole Tournament.
MHRA will be raffling off an authentic Hofbrau House collectible German stein.
The selection of beer has been expanded to ensure there will be authentic German selections available into the late hours of Saturday night. Shade Mountain will also have its wine available.
Penn State fans who bring their ticket stub from that day’s game to the festival will receive a free extra beer ticket with the purchase of a wristband/mug combination.
The Mifflinburg Buggy Museum will offer hay rides, 50/50 raffles and chicken plop bingo.
Chicken barbecue
DEWART — A chicken barbecue will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at St. John’s United Methodist Church, 49 River Road, Dewart.
The meal will include a chicken half, baked potato, baked beans, roll, cabbage or applesauce and a cookie.
The cost will be $9.50 for meals, $5 for children and $5 for half of a chicken.
Pre-orders are recommended and can be completed by calling 570-538-1541 or 570-971-9768.
Guild selling pierogis
WATSONTOWN — In celebration of National Pierogi Month, the Watsontown Guild will be selling potato-cheese pierogis.
The pierogis will be available for purchase from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, and beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at Lingle’s Neighborhood Market, Watsontown. The pierogis will also be sold beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Cole’s Hardware, Milton.
The cost of the pierogis will be $5 per dozen.
The pierogis will be fresh and ready to fry or to freeze for later use.
Advance orders can be made by calling 570-538-1928.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.