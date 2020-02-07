The week ahead:
Series: NASCAR Cup series
Race: Busch Clash
Track: Daytona International Speedway (oval, 2.5 miles)
Location: Daytona Beach, Fla.
Race distance: 75 laps
Schedule: Sunday, race, 3 p.m., FS1.
Last year: Jimmie Johnson claimed the victory after triggering a last-lap crash which took out most of the field.
Fast fact: Daytona 500 front-row qualifying airs at noon Sunday on Fox.
Series: ARCA Menards Series
Race: Lucas Oil 200
Track: Daytona International Speedway (oval, 2.5 miles)
Location: Daytona Beach, Fla.
Race distance: 200 miles
Schedule: Saturday, race, 4:30 p.m., FS1.
Last year: Harrison Burton celebrated in victory lane.
Series: NASCAR Cup Series
Race: Bluegreen Vacation Duels at Daytona
Track: Daytona International Speedway (oval, 2.5 miles)
Location: Daytona Beach, Fla
Race distance: Two races, 150 miles each
Schedule: Thursday, race, 7 p.m., FS1.
Last year: Kevin Harvick and Joey Logano each won the races, which set the starting lineup for the Daytona 500.
