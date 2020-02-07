The week ahead:

Series: NASCAR Cup series

Race: Busch Clash

Track: Daytona International Speedway (oval, 2.5 miles)

Location: Daytona Beach, Fla.

Race distance: 75 laps

Schedule: Sunday, race, 3 p.m., FS1.

Last year: Jimmie Johnson claimed the victory after triggering a last-lap crash which took out most of the field.

Fast fact: Daytona 500 front-row qualifying airs at noon Sunday on Fox.

Series: ARCA Menards Series

Race: Lucas Oil 200

Track: Daytona International Speedway (oval, 2.5 miles)

Location: Daytona Beach, Fla.

Race distance: 200 miles

Schedule: Saturday, race, 4:30 p.m., FS1.

Last year: Harrison Burton celebrated in victory lane.

Series: NASCAR Cup Series

Race: Bluegreen Vacation Duels at Daytona

Track: Daytona International Speedway (oval, 2.5 miles)

Location: Daytona Beach, Fla

Race distance: Two races, 150 miles each

Schedule: Thursday, race, 7 p.m., FS1.

Last year: Kevin Harvick and Joey Logano each won the races, which set the starting lineup for the Daytona 500.

