NASCAR points standings
Cup: 1. Kevin Harvick, 675; 2. Brad Keslowski, 587; 3. Ryan Blaney, 580; 4. Chase Elliott, 575; 5. Joey Logano, 564; 6. Denny Hamlin, 553; 7. Martin Truex, 543; 8. Aric Almirola, 504; 9. Alex Bowman, 498; 10. Kurt Busch, 492; 11. Kyle Busch, 477; 12. Matt DiBenedetto, 456; 13. Clint Bowyer, 435; 14. William Byron, 418; 15. Jimmie Johnson, 412; 16. Austin Dillon, 388.
Xfinity: 1. Chase Briscoe, 643; 2. Noah Gragson, 624; 3. Austin Cindric, 610; 4. Ross Chastain, 583; 5. Justin Haley, 521; 6. Harrison Burton, 492; 7. Justin Allgaier, 491; 8. Michael Annett, 491; 9. Brandon Jones, 401; 10. Riley Herbst, 376; 11. Ryan Sieg, 364; 12. Brandon Brown, 321.
Truck: 1. Austin Hill, 293; 2. Sheldon Creed, 247; 3. Ben Rhodes, 236; 4. Christian Eckes, 222; 5. Grant Enfinger, 221; 6. Zane Smith, 221; 7. Todd Gilliland, 220; 8. Brett Moffitt, 205; 9. Tyler Ankrum, 201; 10. Johnny Sauter, 198.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.