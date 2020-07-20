WOODWARD — A woman and child were killed Sunday in a early morning house fire in Woodward Township, Lycoming County.
Reports indicate Woodward Township Volunteer Fire Department personnel responded to a fire at 6:26 a.m. Sunday at 225 Woodward St., where entrapment was confirmed. The two-alarm blaze drew responders from Old Lycoming, Nippenose Valley, Loyalsock, Montoursville, Williamsport, South Williamsport and Jersey Shore, among others.
A fire marshal was called to the scene to investigate the cause of the fire. Responders were reportedly on scene more than five hours.
The names of the victims have not yet been released.
