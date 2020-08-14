Racing on TV

Series: ARCA

Race: General Tire 100

Track: Daytona International Speedway (road course, 3.56 miles)

Schedule: Today, race, 5 p.m., MavTV.

--

Series: Formula 1

Race: Spanish Grand Prix

Track: Circuit de Cataluynya (road course, 2.892 miles)

Schedule: Saturday, qualifying, 8:55 a.m., ESPN; Sunday, race, 9:05 a.m., ESPN.

--

Series: NASCAR Xfinity

Race: UNOH 188

Track: Daytona International Speedway (road course, 3.56 miles)

Schedule: Saturday, race, 2:30 p.m., NBCSN.

--

Series: IndyCar

Race: Indy 500 qualifying

Track: Indianapolis Motor Speedway (oval, 2.5 miles)

Schedule: Saturday, 3 p.m., NBC; Sunday, 1 p.m., NBC.

--

Series: NASCAR truck

Race: Sunoco 159

Track: Daytona International Speedway (road course, 3.56 miles)

Schedule: Sunday, race, noon, FS1.

--

Series: NASCAR Cup

Race: Go Bowling 235

Track: Daytona International Speedway (road course, 3.56 miles)

Schedule: Sunday, race, 3 p.m., NBC.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.