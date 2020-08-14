Racing on TV
Series: ARCA
Race: General Tire 100
Track: Daytona International Speedway (road course, 3.56 miles)
Schedule: Today, race, 5 p.m., MavTV.
--
Series: Formula 1
Race: Spanish Grand Prix
Track: Circuit de Cataluynya (road course, 2.892 miles)
Schedule: Saturday, qualifying, 8:55 a.m., ESPN; Sunday, race, 9:05 a.m., ESPN.
--
Series: NASCAR Xfinity
Race: UNOH 188
Track: Daytona International Speedway (road course, 3.56 miles)
Schedule: Saturday, race, 2:30 p.m., NBCSN.
--
Series: IndyCar
Race: Indy 500 qualifying
Track: Indianapolis Motor Speedway (oval, 2.5 miles)
Schedule: Saturday, 3 p.m., NBC; Sunday, 1 p.m., NBC.
--
Series: NASCAR truck
Race: Sunoco 159
Track: Daytona International Speedway (road course, 3.56 miles)
Schedule: Sunday, race, noon, FS1.
--
Series: NASCAR Cup
Race: Go Bowling 235
Track: Daytona International Speedway (road course, 3.56 miles)
Schedule: Sunday, race, 3 p.m., NBC.
