SHAMOKIN — A 33-year-old Coal Township man, who faces felonies of burglary and forgery, is accused of entering the apartment of a 94-year-old woman at Lincoln Towers high-rise on Wednesday morning and stealing a check, debit card and credit card while the victim was sleeping.
Gary Edward Dombroski Jr., of 1115 W. Arch St., was arraigned by video at 10 a.m. Thursday by Magisterial District Judge John Gembic III on the felonies filed by Chief of Police Darwin Tobias III.
Dombroski was taken into custody at about 5:15 p.m. Wednesday at Lincoln Street and Eighth streets and transported to Northumberland County Jail. He was detained at the prison before being committed by Gembic in lieu of $25,000 cash bail.
Police said Dombroski initially attempted to enter the rear of the high-rise at 201 W. Mulberry St. about 6:30 a.m., but was scared off by a resident. He then started pressing numbers on a keypad at the main entrance of the building and reportedly gained access after claiming he was there to visit his grandmother.
Police said Dombroski then started checking apartment doors before finding an unlocked door at the apartment of Miriam Milbrand, who was sleeping.
After entering Milbrand’s apartment, Dombroski admitted to stealing a check, debit card, credit card and change. Police said the defendant attempted to make a purchase at 1:30 p.m. at Weis Markets with Milbrand’s check, but was unable to do so.
Police said Dombroski’s efforts to make purchases with the debit card and credit card also were unsuccessful.
Police said Dombroski was observed on surveillance video at the highrise entering the building at 6:39 a.m. He also is seen on the video on an elevator and leaving the highrise at 7:16 a.m.
At 5:11 p.m., Tobias was speaking with Shamokin Councilman Scott Roughton in front of City Hall when he spotted Dombroski walking east on Lincoln Street. Upon seeing Tobias, Dombroski walked across the street and started looking through his purse before turning around and walking west on Lincoln Street.
Tobias and Roughton then saw Dombroski place something into a garbage can.
Dombroski was stopped by Tobias at Lincoln and Eighth streets, where Roughton observed a credit card lying on top of a garbage can. As Patrolman Raymond Siko II arrived on scene and detained Dombroski, Tobias retrieved a First National Bank debit card belonging to Milbrand.
Upon placing Dombroski under arrest, police located a CitiBank credit card in Milbrand’s name inside Dombroski’s purse.
