NASCAR point standings:
Cup: 1. Kevin Harvick, 939; 2. Denny Hamlin, 821; 3. Brad Keselowski, 803; 4. Chase Elliott, 775; 5. Ryan Blaney, 755; 6. Joey Logano, 754; 7. Martin Truex, 753; 8. Aric Almirola, 682; 9. Kurt Busch, 673; 10. Kyle Busch, 652; 11. Clint Bowyer, 618; 12. Alex Bowman, 610; 13. Matt DiBenedetto, 596; 14. William Byron, 577; 15. Jimmie Johnson, 552; 16. Erik Jones, 542
Xfinity: 1. Austin Cindric, 830; 2. Chase Briscoe, 782; 3. Noah Gragson, 740; 4. Ross Chastain, 709; 5. Harrison Burton, 645; 6. Justin Haley, 637; 7. Justin Allgaier, 633; 8. Michael Annett, 567; 9. Brandon Jones, 561; 10. Riley Herbst, 462; 11. Ryan Sieg, 462; 12. Brandon Brown, 409.
Truck: 1. Austin Hill, 476; 2. Brett Moffitt, 522; 3. Zane Smith, 417; 4. Ben Rhodes, 413; 5. Christian Eckes, 412; 6. Sheldon Creed, 399; 7. Matt Crafton, 375; 8. Grant Enfinger, 366; 9. Tyler Ankrum, 343; 10. Todd Gilliland, 340.
