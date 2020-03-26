SBDC warns of scams
FYI: Stumbris said to be wary of scams in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis. People have reportedly posed as SBA officials to try and take advantage of business people in difficult circumstances.
“There are predatory individuals out there,” he said. “The SBA will NOT call someone up and ask them for their social security number about their loan application.”
Stumbris said some business owners may be anxious and vulnerable to wrongdoing during a business slowdown. The kind of call which normally raises a red flag may not if the person is worried about things.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.