NEW YORK (AP) — Move over, Rocky, there’s a new stairway to climb.
A set of outdoor steps in the Bronx has become a tourist attraction in recent weeks since the release of the movie “Joker.”
The stairs are between two buildings on Shakespeare Avenue, about a half-mile from Yankee Stadium.
In the movie, lead actor Joaquin Phoenix dances as he goes down the steps, wearing a bright red suit and clown makeup.
These days, neighborhood residents using the steps are being joined by tourists trying to recreate the scene.
The visitors have been taking selfies, and some have even shown up in costume.
Coming to the stairs is “really immersive,” said Oliver Bonallack, visiting from Brighton, England.
“You never really get to experience a film first-hand,” he said. “I feel like it is so iconic.”
Not everyone is thrilled with the upsurge in popularity.
“We live in the neighborhood, it’s taking up all of our time, we’re all being inconvenienced,” said Bronx resident Cathyrine Spencer. “Every day when I come down the stairs, I have to go through a barrage of people.”
The stairway joins the ranks of well-known movie settings, like that of the steps at the Philadelphia Museum of Art seen in “Rocky.”
Robert Evans, iconic producer of ‘Chinatown,’ dies at 89
NEW YORK (AP) — Robert Evans, the protean, fast-living Hollywood producer and former Paramount Pictures production chief who backed such seminal 1970s films as “Chinatown,” ‘’The Godfather” and “Harold and Maude,” has died. He was 89.
Evans publicist, Monique Moss, confirmed that Evans died on Saturday. No other details Monday were immediately available.
His career was a story of comebacks and reinventions. Evans had launched a successful women’s clothing line with his brother, Charles, and was visiting Los Angeles on business when actress Norma Shearer saw him sunbathing by the pool at the Beverly Hills Hotel. She persuaded producers to hire the handsome, dark-haired 26-year-old to play her late husband, movie mogul Irving Thalberg, in “Man of a Thousand Faces,” a film about horror movie star Lon Chaney.
After acting roles faded, Evans re-emerged at Paramount and quickly converted the studio from a maker of mediocre films to the biggest hit machine in Hollywood, home to “The Godfather” and “Love Story” among others.
