The weekend ahead:
Series: NASCAR Cup Series
Race: Daytona 500
Track: Daytona International Speedway (oval, 2.5 miles)
Location: Daytona Beach, Fla.
Race distance: 500 miles
Schedule: Saturday, practice, 12:30 p.m., FS1; Sunday, race, 2:30 p.m., Fox
Last year: Denny Hamlin claimed his second win in the race.
Last week: Erik Jones won the crash-filled Busch Clash at Daytona.
Series: NASCAR Xfinity Series
Race: NASCAR Racing Experience 300
Track: Daytona International Speedway (oval, 2.5 miles)
Location: Daytona Beach, Fla.
Race distance: 300 miles
Schedule: Saturday, qualifying, 11 a.m., FS1; race, 2:30 p.m., FS1.
Last year: Michael Annett scored his lone career victory.
Series: NASCAR Gander RV and Outdoors Truck Series
Race: NextEra Energy 250
Track: Daytona International Speedway (oval, 2.5 miles)
Location: Daytona Beach, Fla.
Race distance: 250 miles
Schedule: Today, race, 7:30 p.m., FS1
Last year: Austin Hill claimed his first career victory.
Series: ABB Formula E Championship
Race: Mexico City ePrix
Track: Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez (1.301 miles)
Location: Mexico City, Mexico
Race length: 45 minutes plus one lap.
Schedule: Saturday, race, 4:30 p.m., FS2.
Last year: Lucas di Grassi barely edged Pascal Wehrlein to the finish line.
Last race: Max Gunther claimed his first career victory in Chile.
