The weekend ahead:

Series: NASCAR Cup Series

Race: Daytona 500

Track: Daytona International Speedway (oval, 2.5 miles)

Location: Daytona Beach, Fla.

Race distance: 500 miles

Schedule: Saturday, practice, 12:30 p.m., FS1; Sunday, race, 2:30 p.m., Fox

Last year: Denny Hamlin claimed his second win in the race.

Last week: Erik Jones won the crash-filled Busch Clash at Daytona.

Series: NASCAR Xfinity Series

Race: NASCAR Racing Experience 300

Track: Daytona International Speedway (oval, 2.5 miles)

Location: Daytona Beach, Fla.

Race distance: 300 miles

Schedule: Saturday, qualifying, 11 a.m., FS1; race, 2:30 p.m., FS1.

Last year: Michael Annett scored his lone career victory.

Series: NASCAR Gander RV and Outdoors Truck Series

Race: NextEra Energy 250

Track: Daytona International Speedway (oval, 2.5 miles)

Location: Daytona Beach, Fla.

Race distance: 250 miles

Schedule: Today, race, 7:30 p.m., FS1

Last year: Austin Hill claimed his first career victory.

Series: ABB Formula E Championship

Race: Mexico City ePrix

Track: Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez (1.301 miles)

Location: Mexico City, Mexico

Race length: 45 minutes plus one lap.

Schedule: Saturday, race, 4:30 p.m., FS2.

Last year: Lucas di Grassi barely edged Pascal Wehrlein to the finish line.

Last race: Max Gunther claimed his first career victory in Chile.

