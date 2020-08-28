Racing on TV
Series: NASCAR Xfinity
Race: Wawa 250 powered by Coca-Cola
Track: Daytona International Speedway (oval, 2.5 miles)
Schedule: Today, race, 7 p.m., NBCSN
--
Series: IndyCar
Race: Bommarito Automotive Group Races
Track: World Wide Technology Raceway (oval, 1.25 miles)
Schedule: Saturday, race, 3 p.m., NBCSN; Sunday, race, 3 p.m., NBCSN
--
Series: NASCAR Cup
Race: Coke Zero Sugar 400
Track: Daytona International Speedway (oval, 2.5 miles)
Schedule: Saturday, race, 7 p.m., NBC
--
Series: Formula 1
Race: Belgian Grand Prix
Track: Spa-Francorchamps (road course, 4.32 miles)
Schedule: Sunday, race, 9 a.m., ESPN
--
Series: NASCAR truck
Race: WWT Raceway 200 presented by CK Power
Track: World Wide Technology Raceway (oval, 1.25 miles)
Schedule: Sunday, race, 11:30 a.m., FS1
