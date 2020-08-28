Racing on TV

Series: NASCAR Xfinity

Race: Wawa 250 powered by Coca-Cola

Track: Daytona International Speedway (oval, 2.5 miles)

Schedule: Today, race, 7 p.m., NBCSN

--

Series: IndyCar

Race: Bommarito Automotive Group Races

Track: World Wide Technology Raceway (oval, 1.25 miles)

Schedule: Saturday, race, 3 p.m., NBCSN; Sunday, race, 3 p.m., NBCSN

--

Series: NASCAR Cup

Race: Coke Zero Sugar 400

Track: Daytona International Speedway (oval, 2.5 miles)

Schedule: Saturday, race, 7 p.m., NBC

--

Series: Formula 1

Race: Belgian Grand Prix

Track: Spa-Francorchamps (road course, 4.32 miles)

Schedule: Sunday, race, 9 a.m., ESPN

--

Series: NASCAR truck

Race: WWT Raceway 200 presented by CK Power

Track: World Wide Technology Raceway (oval, 1.25 miles)

Schedule: Sunday, race, 11:30 a.m., FS1

