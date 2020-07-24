Racing on TV:
Series: NASCAR Truck
Race: Kansas twin 200s
Track: Kansas Speedway (oval, 1.5 miles)
Schedule: Today, race, 6:30 p.m., FS1; Saturday, race, 1 p.m., FS1.
--
Series: ARCA
Race: Dawn 150
Track: Kansas Speedway (oval, 1.5 miles)
Schedule: Today race, 10 p.m., FS1.
--
Series: NASCAR Xfinity
Race: Kansas Lottery 250
Track: Kansas Speedway (oval, 1.5 miles)
Schedule: Saturday, race, 4:30 p.m., NBCSN.
