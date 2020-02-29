WILLIAMSPORT — Motorists are advised that East Third Street will be closed between State and Basin streets in Williamsport, beginning Monday.
The Gateway Project construction is set to continue through Tuesday, Aug. 18. All travel lanes will be closed during this time. A detour has been established and marked with signage for alternative routes. Additional signage is in place for alternative routes to local businesses.
The Gateway Project is a three-year, $10 million reconstruction project which partners the City of Williamsport, Lycoming College, and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
Motorists are advised to be alert, slow down, and expect stopped traffic near the construction area.
