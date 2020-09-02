Local student chosen to present at conference
SELINSGROVE — Tess Omlor, of Lewisburg, was one of 23 students from Susquehanna University recently chosen to present research at the 2020 Eastern Psychological Association (EPA) meeting in Boston, Mass.
Omlor would have presented a poster titled “Five-Factor Personality and Nightmares,” at the EPA which was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Established in 1896, the EPA is committed to advancing the profession of psychology through the dissemination of information in the field. At the annual meeting, professionals and students present research in a variety of fields across the discipline.
Omlor, a psychology major in the Class of 2020, is a graduate of Lewisburg Area High School. Dr. Thomas Martin served as a supervisor and adviser during research.
Lycoming College recognized by Princeton Review
WILLIAMSPORT — Lycoming College is one of the nation’s best liberal arts colleges according to the Princeton Review.
The 2021 edition of Princeton Review’s “The Best 386 Colleges” listed Lycoming in part based on the strength of its academic offerings data. Only 14% of the nations 2,800 colleges were profiled.
“We are excited with the progress that we have made at Lycoming in recruiting classes each year that are more national, more diverse, and demonstrate stronger academic credentials,” said Kent C. Trachte, Lycoming College president. “These results flow directly from investments that we have made in academic programs, facilities, and scholarships that were funded in part by the most successful fundraising campaign in the college’s history. Partnerships with charter schools and other access organizations have also enabled us to recruit talented students from the full mosaic of the American college-age population.”
Lycoming was among a group of top colleges that met an enrollment goal in a year when some colleges and universities have struggled. It was noted that the college opened with a new class of 340 students benefitting from in-person instruction. In addition, Lycoming increased its representation of domestic students of color to 40% in a year when overall enrollment by students of color declined.
The three most recent classes recruited to the College have been defined by a growth in students from outside Pennsylvania, a greater percentage of students from the top decile of their high school classes and greater diversity.
In the profile, Lycoming College is praised for its interdisciplinary programs, engaging faculty, and tight-knit community with students commenting that “faculty and administration work hard to customize the…college experience to each student’s needs,” and that the “small and intimate campus” helps the student body feel “like a family.” Students also point out the vibrant student life with “volunteer opportunities, employment opportunities [and] events with speakers on relevant societal topics [as well as] programs to develop leadership [skills].”
The Princeton Review’s “Best 386” profile of Lycoming College can be found in the printed book, as well as online at www.princetonreview.com/college/lycoming-college-1022971
