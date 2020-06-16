On the job

UPMC
WILLIAMSPORT — UPMC recently welcomed Brian Kaderli, M.D., as a new assistant director of the Williamsport Family Medicine Residency.
Kaderli completed his Doctor of Medicine at Temple University School of Medicine, Philadelphia, and his medical residency at Mountain Area Health Education Center Rural Family Medicine Residency Program, Hendersonville, N.C.
Kaderli joins Drs. Elizabeth Anderson, John Boll, Timothy Heilmann, William Keenan, Dana Kirschner, Glenn Klucka, Luan Pham, Janice Schifferli and Jeffrey Verzella, and Nicole Miele-Knarr, LCSW.
Evangelical Community Hospital
LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital has welcomed several advanced practitioners to its family of services.
Advanced practitioners are a group of medical professionals that include physician assistants and advanced practice registered nurses, who have higher levels of training and certifications, allowing them to care for patients in a variety of care settings.
Advanced practitioners joining or moving within the Evangelical Community Hospital family of practices are: Rachel Carr, certified physician assistant, Heart and Vascular Center of Evangelical; Holly Kifer, certified nurse midwife, OB/GYN of Evangelical; Kaity McCaffery, certified physician assistant, Hospitalist Group, Evangelical Community Hospital; Brian Nungesser, certified registered nurse anesthetist, Anesthesiology of Evangelical; Ashlynn Rice, certified physician assistant, Nocturnist/General Surgery, Evangelical Community Hospital; John Stoltzfus, certified physician assistant, Family Medicine of Evangelical – Mifflinburg.
