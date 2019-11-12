HARRISBURG — Grant applications are now being accepted for the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection’s (DEP) new Food Recovery Infrastructure Grant Program, which will provide assistance to eligible nonprofit organizations such as shelters and food banks for proper food management.
“Access to fresh food in underserved communities is a public health and quality of life issue, but it’s also an environmental justice issue. While traveling across the state, my staff and I often hear from underserved communities that access to fresh food is a significant concern, so we wanted to do our part to address this issue in a meaningful, environmentally focused way,” said DEP Secretary Patrick McDonnell. “Nonprofit organizations such as food banks, soup kitchens, and shelters provide critical sustenance to those in need, so it’s critical that the food they provide is properly transported and stored.”
“Our agriculture community and charitable food network work together every day to keep Pennsylvanians from going hungry,” Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding said. “These grants will supplement their generosity and help ensure that food donations get safely to those who need them.”
Funded through the state’s Recycling Fund, grants of up to $200,000 are available to eligible nonprofit organizations to purchase equipment like refrigerators, freezers, refrigerant vehicles, and more to use food before it becomes waste for disposal.
Interested organizations are first required to meet with their DEP Regional Planning and Recycling Coordinator to apply. The grant application deadline is April 24.
