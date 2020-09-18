NASCAR point standings
Cup: 1. Kevin Harvick, 2143; 2. Denny Hamlin, 2122; 3. Brad Keselowski, 2112; 4. Joey Logano, 2109; 5. Martin Truex, 2096; 6. Austin Dillon, 2094; 7. Chase Elliott, 2086; 8. Alex Bowman, 2085; 9. Kyle Busch, 2076; 10. Aric Almirola, 2065; 11. Kurt Busch, 2065; 12. Clint Bowyer, 2061; 13. William Byron, 2058; 14. Cole Custer, 2053; 15. Matt DiBenedetto, 2036; 16. Ryan Blaney, 2034.
Xfinity: 1. Austin Cindric, 1085; 2. Chase Briscoe, 1014; 3. Ross Chastain, 1011; 4. Noah Gragson, 953; 5. Justin Haley, 875; 6. Justin Allgaier, 866; 8. Michael Annett, 769; 9. Brandon Jones, 758; 10. Riley Herbst, 644; 11. Ryan Sieg, 616; 12. Brandon Brown, 537.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.