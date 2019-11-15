NASCAR point standings:
Monster Cup
1. Denny Hamlin, 5000; 2. Kevin Harvick, 5000; 3. Martin Truex, 5000; 4. Kyle Busch, 5000 5. Joey Logano, 2344; 6. Kyle Larson, 2321; 7. Ryan Blaney, 2303; 8. Brad Keselowski, 2299; 9. William Byron, 2270; 10. Clint Bowyer, 2254.
Xfinity series
1. Justin Allgaier, 4000; 2. Christopher Bell, 4000; 3. Tyler Reddick, 4000; 4. Cole Custer, 4000; 5. Austin Cindric, 2252; 6. Chase Briscoe, 2252; 7. John Hunter Nemecheck, 2212; 8. Michael Annett, 2210; 9. Noah Gragson, 2208; 10. Brandon Jones, 2173.
Gander Outdoors truck series
1. Stewart Friesen, 4000; 2. Ross Chastain, 4000; 3. Brett Moffitt, 4000; 4. Matt Crafton, 4000; 5. Austin Hill, 2238; 6. Johnny Sauter, 2203; 7. Grant Enfinger, 2199; 8. Tyler Ankrum, 2164; 9. Ben Rhodes, 748; 10. Todd Gilliland, 694.
