NEW YORK (AP) — Tyler Glasnow flummoxed the Yankees for six innings, Ji-Man Choi and Kevin Kiermaier homered off Gerrit Cole, and the Tampa Bay Rays extended their mastery of New York with a 5-3 victory Monday night.
The AL East leaders improved to 7-1 against the Yankees this season and stretched their division cushion to 4 1/2 games.
New York had won three straight since snapping a seven-game skid, but crumbled early with Cole on the mound.
Glasnow (2-1) had a no-hitter through five and completed six innings of scoreless, two-hit ball. He struck out nine and walked one.
Gio Urshela hit a solo homer, and Luke Voit added his eighth homer in 12 games for the Yankees.
Diego Castillo stranded a runner in the ninth for his third save.
Cole (4-2) labored through five innings, allowing four runs, eight hits and four walks. He struck out seven.
Phillies 8
Nationals 6
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Spencer Howard threw five effective innings, Rhys Hoskins homered and drove in three runs and Philadelphia beat Washington.
Juan Soto hit a pair of two-run homers and Michael Taylor and Trea Turner also went deep for the defending World Series champions, who fell to 12-20.
Howard (1-1) allowed two runs and five hits, striking out four to earn his first major league win in his fourth start.
The Phillies are 15-15 at the midpoint of the pandemic-shortened season after winning six of seven.
Nationals starter Erick Fedde (1-3) gave up six runs and four hits in six innings.
Jay Bruce homered, and Jean Segura lined a three-run double for the Phillies.
Orioles 4
Blue Jays 3, 11 innings
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — José Iglesias and Bryan Holaday had RBI doubles in the 11th inning for Baltimore, and Iglesias threw out the potential tying run at home plate as the Orioles beat Toronto and ended a five-game losing streak.
Iglesias’ leadoff hit, to deep left-center field, scored Anthony Santander, who started the inning at second base. Holaday then doubled to right field to drive in Iglesias. Both hits came off Toronto reliever Anthony Bass (2-2).
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. had an RBI single in the 11th to draw Toronto closer but was thrown out at the plate trying to score on a Rowdy Tellez hit.
Iglesias and Santander each had two hits for Baltimore, and César Valdez (1-1) worked two innings to earn the win.
Gurriel had three hits for Toronto, which had its four-game winning streak snapped.
Brewers 6
Pirates 5
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Orlando Arcia’s pinch-hit single with two outs in the eighth inning drove in the tiebreaking run as Milwaukee slipped past Pittsburgh.
Ben Gamel led off the eighth with a double against Nick Turley (0-1) and scored on Arcia’s hit off Chris Stratton as the Brewers took three of four in the series.
Devin Williams (3-1), the fourth of five Brewers pitchers, struck out four and didn’t allow a hit in 1 1/3 innings to pick up the win. Josh Hader pitched a perfect ninth for his eighth save.
Keston Hiura homered for the Brewers, who also took advantage of shoddy fielding by the Pirates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.