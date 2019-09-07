MIFFLINVILLE — A 3.2-mile widening and resurfacing project on Route 339 in Mifflin Township, Columbia County, continues next week.
Upcoming work includes structure repairs, drainage earthwork and paving sections of the southbound lane from Route 2028 (Market Street) to Route 2017 (Smith Hollow Road).
The road is open to northbound traffic from Mifflinville to Nescopeck. Motorists should drive with caution through the work zone.
A long-term detour is in effect for southbound traffic using Route 339 in Nescopeck to Route 93 north to Berwick, to Route 11 south to Market Street in South Centre Township, and the Market Street bridge to Route 339 in Mifflinville.
Most of the project will be completed this fall.
Glenn O. Hawbaker is the prime contractor on this $5.3 million project.
Bridge project continues on Route 487
STILLWATER — A bridge replacement project continues next week on Route 487 in Stillwater, Columbia County. The bridge spans a tributary to Fishing Creek between Route 1022 (Zaners Bridge Road) and Kline Road.
Work next week includes placing concrete and rock and preparing the road for paving.
The bridge is open to a single lane controlled by temporary signals. There may be delays.
Motorists should be alert and drive with caution through the work zone.
This project is expected to be completed in the fall of 2019.
Ryland Construction Inc. is the prime contractor on this $1.3 million project.
