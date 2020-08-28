MILTON — It would be difficult to paint a rosy picture of the Milton varsity football team’s 2019 season, but despite an 0-10 record a year ago, the Black Panthers were an extremely young squad and have gained a year of maturity and experience heading into 2020. Head coach Phil Davis had several freshmen play a lot of varsity minutes last season and through that trial by fire, Davis believes that his team learned valuable lessons despite what the final record showed.
“I feel really good with where we’re at right now,” Davis said. “Obviously, it goes without saying that it’s been a unique year for everyone, including us, but we had a lot of kids who played a lot of varsity last year who maybe shouldn’t have been playing varsity, but we had a young team and we had to play them in those situations. I feel that this year, they’re going to reap the benefits from having to play in those situations last year.”
Despite a bevy of youth at nearly every position on the field, Davis does have a senior at the most critical position on the field in quarterback Ethan Rowe. The 5-10, 170-pound Rowe finished the 2019 season under center for the Black Panthers and led the team in passing yards (445) and passing touchdowns with four. Rowe has battled injuries at points throughout his high school career, but Davis made it clear that he will be counting on one of his few upperclassmen to not only make plays on the field, but to be a team leader as well.
“If he can stay healthy, I think he’s going to have a really good year,” Davis said of Rowe. “He’s done a tremendous job this offseason getting himself physically ready to play and he’s taken on that leadership role, really from the end of last year.”
Rowe’s main target in the passing game will be sophomore wide receiver/safety Xavier Minium who emerged as a two-way starter last season. As a freshman, Minium found himself to be the team’s best playmaker as he and Rowe developed chemistry through the air. Minium led the Black Panthers in catches with 19 and receiving yards with 235 and also hauled in two touchdowns.
Davis noted that even though Minium is only a sophomore in 2020, the minutes he played as a freshman last season have given him an edge in his development.
“He’s a returning two-way starter as a freshman and he’ll play both ways again this year,” Davis said. “As the year progressed, he kind of took over the defense at the safety position, making all the calls. He really developed as the season progressed and we really expect big things from him this year.”
Junior running back Ashton Canelo also returns to the Black Panthers’ backfield and will most likely handle the bulk of the carries for Milton in 2020. Canelo ran the ball 48 times for 154 yards and a touchdown as a sophomore.
Though he is optimistic heading into the season, Davis is also realistic in the sense that he knows his team is still relatively young across the board. Pair that with the competition the Black Panthers will be facing and Davis knows that his team will undoubtedly have another uphill climb this year.
“I don’t look to steal any games this year, but I think we’ll be better than we were last year,” Davis said. “We have a really good core group of kids who have really dedicated themselves and have been working hard. We’re going to have to go out and earn everything we get.”
Key Returners
Seniors: Ethan Rowe (QB/DB), Jason Valladares (RB/LB)
Juniors: Ashton Canelo (RB/LB)
Sophomores: Xavier Minium (WR/S)
Team Stats (From 2019)
Team Record: 0-10
Total Yards P/G: 257.8
Rushing Yards P/G: 108.7
Passing Yards P/G: 149.1
Points Allowed P/G: 46.8
Roster
Jersey No.;Name;Year;Position;Height;Weight
2;Trace Witter;So.;K;5-7;155
3;Xavier Minium;So.;WR, DB;6-1;175
4;Ethan Rowe;Sr.;QB, DB;5-10;170
7;Peyton Rearick;Fr.;WR, DB;5-8;150
8;Ashton Canelo;Jr.;RB, LB;6-1;175
10;Quadir Herbert;Jr.;WR, DB;5-9;155
11;Dylan Reiff;So.;WR, DB;5-7;155
12;Trey Locke;Fr.;RB, DB;5-7;155
13;Wade Young;So.;WR, DB;6-2;180
14;Gehrig Baker;So.;WR, DB;6-1;160
20;Luis Hernandez;Jr.;WR, LB;5-7;160
21;Trey Moyer;Sr.;WR, DB;5-10;155
22;Dillian Ando;So.;RB, LB;5-10;170
24;Hayden Hollenbach;So.;RB, LB;5-9;145
25;Alex Dehart;Fr.;RB, LB;5-8;160
32;Nigel Hunter;Fr.;RB, LB;5-9;150
33;Jace Brandt;So.;RB, LB;6-0;215
37;Mason Rowe;Fr.;RB, LB;5-410;205
41;Nate Scholl;Sr.;RB, LB;5-11;180
42;Jason Valladares;Sr.;RB, LB;5-10;180
46;Jaden Wagner;Sr.;WR, DB;5-8;155
50;Josh Daub;Sr.;OL, LB;5-10;210
51;Nolan Loss;So.;OL, LB;6-0;225
55;Farrell Sipe;Jr.;OL, DL;5-9;225
56;Ethan Fisher;So.;OL, DL;6-0;220
58;Cole Goodwin;Jr.;OL, DL;5-10;235
59;Ethan Minium;So.;OL, LB;5-9;170
62;Colton Rearich;Sr.;OL, DL;5-10;240
64;Ryan Culver;Sr.;OL, DL;5-8;180
65;Nate Faubian;Jr.;OL, DL;5-11;275
66;Jaylen Jovel;Jr.;OL, DL;6-3;315
67;Nate Rauch;Jr.;OL, DL;6-1;230
68;Hunter Zettlemoyer;Fr.;OL, DL;6-2;230
70;Paul Rohland;So.;OL, DL;6-0;230
73;Brandon Thomas;Sr.;OL, DL;5-11;240
77;Austin Mitch;So.;OL, DL;6-1;210
80;Zander Talent;Fr.;WR, DB;6-1;175
86;Ashton Krall;So.;WR, LB;6-3;175
88;Noah Smith;Jr.;WR, LB;6-4;210
;Dane Neilson;Sr.;OL, DL;5-10;200
;Mehki Nolder;Jr.;OL, DL;5-11;245
;Paul Gaulivea;Jr.;OL, DL;5-10;210
;Alex Hoffman;Fr.;OL, DL;5-9;190
;Gary Verdinelli;Fr.;OL, DL;6-2;210
;Luke Goodwin;Fr.;RB, LB;5-8;165
;Lucas Radke;Fr.;OL, DL;6-0;185
;Gabe Wheeland;Fr.;OL, DL;6-1;230
Phil Davis;Head Coach
Matt Wenrich;Defensive Coordinator/LB Coach
Curt Zettlemoyer;Offensive Coordinator/QB/RB Coach
Josh Bradley;Defensive Line Coach
Nate Minium;Defensive Backs
Brady Chappell;Wide Receivers/ Defensive Backs
Travis Krall;Offensive Line Coach
