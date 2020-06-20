WILLIAMSPORT — Lane restrictions will be implemented beginning Monday, along Route 220 in Woodward and Piatt townships, Lycoming County.
Work will be conducted during off-peak hours to minimize traffic impacts. Work will include shoulder widening, sewer relocation and overhead utility relocation. Miscellaneous construction activities will continue through the week.
Motorists can expect alternating lane closures during off-peak hours.
This project will address conflicting traffic movements and provide more efficient and safer places for U-turns. The project will also include upgrades to roadways and structures.
The project is expected to be completed in the fall of 2022.
