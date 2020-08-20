A timeline of events which have unfolded at the Milton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, according to a release issued by the Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH) and information from Rep. Lynda Schlegel-Culver (R-108)
• July 9: The facility completed mandated testing with no positive COVID-19 cases.
• Aug. 3: The first linked cases of COVID-19 were identified at the facility.
• Aug. 3: DOH provided early consultation to the facility and personal protective equipment.
• Aug. 4: Geisinger Health System was first on site and advised the center on proper use and fitting of PPE, cohosting of COVID-positive and exposed residents and care management of patients not exposed to COVID.
• Aug. 8: Facility provided with staffing assistance through DOH contractor General Healthcare Resources.
• Aug. 11: Rep. Lynda Schlegel-Culver’s (R-108) office contacted by concerned family member. Schlegel-Culver contacted governor’s office, DOH.
• Aug. 11 and Aug. 18: The DOH Healthcare Acquired Infection Team, Department of Human Services and Geisinger performed a site visit.
• Aug. 19: DOH and the Department of Human services issue a press release that the National Guard was being deployed to the facility, and that management was temporarily assumed by Senior Care Solutions of Scranton.
