Susquehanna Community Bank
WEST MILTON — Susquehanna Community Bank announced the appointment of Suzanne T. Stopper as a member of its board of directors.
Stopper, her husband and five children live in Williamsport. She received a bachelors in accounting from Lycoming College and graduated Magna Cum Laude.
She is senior vice president for Finance/CFO for Pennsylvania College of Technology in Williamsport. In addition, she is a board member and treasurer of the Community Arts Center and a board member at Hope Enterprises. In her spare time, Stopper enjoys spending time with her family.
CSIU
MILTON — Pennsylvania Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR), a Department of Defense program, announced that Dr. Charles Bomboy, of the Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit (CSIU), was honored Thursday, Oct. 10, with a Patriot Award in recognition of his exceptional support of the center’s employees serving in the Pennsylvania Guard and Reserves.
According to William Burkhard ESGR Pennsylvania North Central Area Chair, “the Patriot Award was created by ESGR to publicly recognize individuals who provide outstanding patriotic support and cooperation to their employees, who like the citizen warriors before them, have answered their nation’s call to serve.” Bomboy was nominated for the Patriot Award by Specialist (SPC) Jeffrey Myers, who is currently deployed with the Pennsylvania Army National Guard.
In his Patriot Award nomination, SPC Myers states in part: “Bomboy has been extremely supportive and encouraging of my service as a Pennsylvania Army National Guardsman… when scheduling conflicts arise between my civilian and military career, he works quickly and effectively to ensure I have a substitute teacher available for the time I will be absent. When I told Dr. Bomboy that my unit will be deploying this year, without hesitation, he congratulated me and worked endlessly to ensure I am supported by my school, coworkers and administration.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.