PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Powerful winds have destroyed homes and downed trees as a cold front packing severe thunderstorms roared across Pennsylvania.
The town of Cheyney in Delaware County was one of the hardest hit. County Emergency Management Director Tim Boyce told WPVI-TV on Friday that eight homes were destroyed, dozens were damaged and one person was injured in the community.
Officials were investigating whether a tornado had hit the town.
PECO reported more than 107,000 homes and businesses were without electricity in the Philadelphia suburbs.
There were about 10,000 customers without electricity in western Pennsylvania, where heavy rain caused flooding, caused mudslides and closed roads. Nearly 2 inches of rain was recorded.
