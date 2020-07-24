LEWISBURG — Lewisburg Borough is preparing to renew a certification through the Community Rating System (CRS) that gives its residents a flood insurance discount.
The borough is currently a Class 8 community through the CRS which provides a 10% premium discount for all properties in the Special Flood Hazard Area (SFHA), and a 5% discount for all other properties.
SEDA-Council of Governments (SEDA-COG) is assisting Lewisburg with its CRS recertification process.
“The Borough of Lewisburg annually attempts to remind its residents that flooding can be a problem through mailings and various media outlets. It is our hope that in providing good information to the residents, they will be equipped to make informed decisions regarding flood insurance and mitigation actions,” said Geralee Zeigler, SEDA-COG Flood Resiliency program analyst.
Flood information is available in the Lewisburg Borough Office and the Public Library for Union County. Library hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. Vulnerable population hours are 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays.
For more information, contact Borough Manager William Lowthert at 570-523-3614.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.