Series: NASCAR Cup
Track: Charlotte Motor Speedway (oval, 1.5 miles)
Location: Charlotte, N.C.
Race distance: 600 miles
Schedule: Sunday, race, 6 p.m., Fox.
Last race: Denny Hamlin won a rain-shortened Wednesday race in Darlington. Kevin Harvick won at Darlington on Sunday.
Last year: Martin Truex won his second 600.
Series: NASCAR Xfinity
Track: Charlotte Motor Speedway (oval, 1.5 miles)
Location: Charlotte, N.C.
Race distance: 300 miles
Schedule: Monday, race, 7:30 p.m., FS1.
Last year: Tyler Reddick claimed the victory.
Series: NASCAR truck
Track: Charlotte Motor Speedway (oval, 1.5 miles)
Location: Charlotte, N.C.
Race distance: 200 miles
Schedule: Tuesday, race, 8 p.m., FS1.
Last race: Kyle Busch won in Las Vegas.
Last year: Busch claimed the victory.
Series: NASCAR Cup
Track: Charlotte Motor Speedway (oval, 1.5 miles)
Location: Charlotte, N.C.
Race distance: 312 miles
Schedule: Wednesday, race, 8 p.m., FS1.
Fast fact: This event replaces the road course race in Sonoma, Calif., which was unable to be held due to the coronavirus pandemic.
