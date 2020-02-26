Milton, PA (17847)

Today

Thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 32F. SSE winds shifting to W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 32F. SSE winds shifting to W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Higher wind gusts possible.