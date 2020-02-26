MILTON — Throughout her 37 years at Milton Savings Bank, Lisa Grant has seen a number of changes. Many of those changes have centered around growth and adopting the latest technologies.
The theme of growth and integrating technology is one which has repeated throughout the bank’s 100-year history.
Grant, vice president and chief lending officer, recently studied the bank’s history as it will mark its 100th anniversary on May 22.
“It started in 1920 as Building and Loan,” Grant said, of the bank.
The bank has not always stood at its current location at 80 Broadway.
Initially, Grant said the bank had an office at 104 S. Front St. In the 1940s, the bank expanded into 106 S. Front St.
On Jan. 17, 1955, the bank’s name became Savings and Loan Association of Milton.
That name changed again in 2003, when current Vice President, CEO and COO Scott Pfaff said it became Milton Savings Bank.
The bank’s growth has been steady over the years. In 1969, Grant said it reached $1 million in assets.
In 1979, the bank purchased the property at 80 Broadway. A new facility opened there in 1986.
Grant, who started working at the bank in 1983, enjoyed moving to the larger facility.
“It was a shock moving into this big, beautiful building,” she said.
The services the bank offered also evolved with the move.
“Up until moving into this building, they didn’t offer checking accounts,” Grant said. “From the beginning, their focus has always been on residential lending... and getting people into their new homes.”
To this day, Pfaff said much of the bank’s business still focuses on residential loans.
“We do some limited commercial lending,” he noted. “It’s commercial real estate.”
Grant focuses on working with individuals looking to borrow money to purchase a home.
“That’s what I enjoy, (working with) the young people looking to purchase their first home,” she said. “We see what they can be pre-qualified for before they start looking for a house.”
Grant said many of the bank’s customers are individuals whose parents and grandparents have received loans there.
“These young folks want to come in, they want to find out (how the process of purchasing a home) is going to work,” she said. “We look at debt-to-income ratios, credit.”
“One of the things that’s critical that we can do, we can explain what else is involved (in purchasing a home),” Pfaff said. “You have to look at the fact that you will have taxes every year, insurance.”
As the bank has continued to focus on serving its customers, the expansion has continued.
In the 1990s, Grant said an 864-square-foot addition was built onto the Broadway location.
By 1998, the bank’s assets reached $45 million.
“Today, we are over $60 million in assets,” Pfaff said. “We have around $40 million in loans out.”
Grant has seen the technologies utilized by the bank since she first became employed there in 1983.
“When I started, everything was calculated by hand,” she said, adding that the bank became computerized in 1986.
Today, she said the services offered to customers by the bank is on pace with financial institutions.
“We offer all the banking products anyone should need, online banking, mobile banking,” Grant said.
She and Pfaff both stressed that the bank — which averages 12 employees — is committed to serving the local community.
“We are Milton’s only local, hometown bank,” Grant said. “We’re the only one that is local and (based) right here in Milton.”
“We are that hometown bank,” Pfaff said. “We generally like to say our geographic footprint is a 50-mile radius, for lending. We are trying to keep (the bank) a local, community bank.”
Milton Savings Bank prides itself on giving back to the local community. Since 2000, Pfaff said the bank has donated approximately $600,000 to nonprofit organizations directly serving Milton and surrounding communities.
“We are supporting those organizations that support the community we are in,” Pfaff said.
The bank will be celebrating its 100th anniversary throughout the coming year.
Each month, the bank will be giving away prizes to its customers. Non customers can register for the prize drawings by visiting the bank.
Prizes to be given away include: February, local gifts cards; March, a two-night stay at Camelback/Aquatopia; April, a two-night stay in Washington, D.C.; May, $100 daily; June, a $2,500 travel voucher; August, a two-night stay at Greystone Manor Bread and Breakfast; September, a two-night stay in Williamsburg, Va.; October, a one-night stay in New York City and two theater tickets; November, a one-night trip to Hershey; and December, a two-night stay at Great Wolf Lodge.
