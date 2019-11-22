With the Pennsylvania firearms bear season just hours away, I thought that perhaps today would be the perfect time to discuss the black bear. For instance, did you know that our state is home to some of the biggest black bears in the world? It’s true. While certainly not common, the chance of encountering a bear in the 600 to 800-pound range is an honest possibility. Two hundred to 300-pound bruins, which in many states would be considered huge, are actually common here in Pennsylvania.
Why, you ask? I suppose it’s a combination of factors – one of which has to be the growing number of bears living near agricultural areas. These bears have access to foods like corn which can help a bear bulk up very quickly.
Another high-calorie food bears love is the sunflower seed. That’s right! To a bear the sunflower seed is the perfect high calorie tasty snack. It’s no wonder why bird feeders are so often raided by hungry bruins.
Bears, like many other creatures, will take advantage of many different food sources. A bear’s diet could easily consist of a mix of any of the following: grass, grain, carrion, insects, young fawns, trash, fish, eggs and basically anything it can obtain and fit into its mouth. This ability to thrive on such an assortment of foods makes the bear a true survivor. It also is one of the reasons why the population must be balanced to keep human/bear conflicts at a reasonable level. We’ve all heard stories of both pets and livestock being preyed upon by bears and unless you’ve seen it, you won’t believe the amount of damage a bear can do to a farmer’s corn crop. Personally I’ve seen entire fields (granted, they were small) destroyed by bears.
Another reason behind bear hunting is that it helps reduce the occurrence of mange in the bear population. Mange is a terrible disease used by nature to control the population of not only bears but also species such as fox and coyote. This disease can be transmitted to domestic animals such as dogs and cats. The most obvious sign of mange is hair loss, often leaving the animals practically bald and unable to control their body temperature. Typically, mange victims die a slow, horrible death. Caused by a mite, this disease is passed from bear to bear in densely populated areas. Thinning the bear population can help slow the spread.
Do black bears attack people? Yes, but it’s not common and typically there is a reason for the attack such as getting between a sow and her cubs, coming too close to a bear that has received food from people in the past, or surprising the bear at close quarters and making it feel threatened. While attacks do occur they are seldom the blood thirsty attacks promoted by movies and books. Given their due respect and keeping animals at a distance are the keys to living in proximity of the black bear. Given the respect it deserves, odds are both you and the bear can go on your separate ways without issues.
