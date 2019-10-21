Bucknell to host ‘Dayeinu! Beyond Survival There is Hope’
LEWISBURG — Bucknell University will host “Dayeinu! Beyond Survival There is Hope” Nov. 2-9. The week will feature free, public workshops, lectures, films and musical performances that will reinforce the relevance of Holocaust education.
“Learning about the causes of the Holocaust helps students understand that it was not an event that began and ended anti-Semitic violence, it was only the most dramatic manifestation of it in our age,” said Emily Martin, a Bucknell music professor who is the event’s organizer. “Effective Holocaust education also allows us to show how fear, hatred and apathy can spiral into devastating consequences, a lesson that is reflected in our world today.”
“The Hebrew expression dayeinu — meaning, it would have been sufficient for us — is used to express gratitude for continued blessings and resilience,” said Rabbi Chana Leslie Glazer, chaplain for Jewish Community at Bucknell. “Had there only been survivors of the Holocaust, it would have been sufficient for us (dayeinu), but instead, the Jewish people have continued to thrive and create in an often hostile world.”
Daynieu! week begins Saturday, Nov. 2, with a workshop for school teachers in the region focusing on Holocaust education and its relevance in today’s classrooms. It will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Sigfried Weis Music Building. Registration is required and can be made by contacting bucknellmusicweek@gmail.com.
The workshop will be followed by a 1:30 p.m. screening of Claude Lanzmann’s “Shoah,” a documentary film that records the testimony of the Holocaust through interviews with Holocaust witnesses.
Rabbi Elizabeth Bolton, a professional singer and teacher who also serves as rabbi of the Or Haneshama Reconstructionist Community of Ottawa, Canada, will perform “For Tomorrow: The Story and Poetry of Hilda Stern Cohen” at 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, in Rooke Recital Hall, Sigfried Weis Music Building. The musical chronicles the life of German-born Holocaust survivor Hilda Stern Cohen.
On Monday, Nov. 4, Dr. Rona Buchalter, director of refugee programming and planning, HIAS (Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society) PA, will present a 7 p.m. lecture in Bucknell Hall titled “Refugees Then and Now.”
The Campus Theatre will screen another Lanzmann film, “Sobibor, October 14, 1943,” at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5. The film documents the 1943 uprising of prisoners at the Nazi extermination camp of Sobibor. The film will be introduced by Rebecca Meyers, a lecturer in Bucknell’s film/media studies program and the academic film programmer for Bucknell screenings at the Campus Theatre.
A roundtable discussion on the representation of the Holocaust in film will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, in the Campus Theatre. The discussion will be led by Meyers and include: Ken Eisenstein, Bucknell film/media studies professor; Michael Renov, a critical studies professor in the School of Cinematic Arts, University of Southern California; and Rabbi Nina Mandel, rabbi at Congregation Beth El in Sunbury, who also teaches religious studies at Susquehanna University.
Thursday, Nov. 7 begins with the “Songs of the Holocaust” performance at noon in Rooke Chapel, where Martin and students of the Bucknell Opera Theatre will perform songs written by prisoners of the concentration camp of Theresienstadt, located in today’s Czech Republic.
That evening, Brown University history professor Omer Bartov will present a lecture titled “Anatomy of a Genocide: The Life and Death of Buczacz” at 7 p.m. in Trout Auditorium.
A Jewish Shabbat Service and dinner led by Rabbi Glazer will take place at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, in the Berelson Center for Jewish Life.
The week will conclude on Saturday, Nov. 9, with two separate performances of Brundibar by the Bucknell Opera Theatre, at 11 a.m. and 6:15 p.m. in the Weis Center for the Performing Arts.
Brundibar is a children’s opera composed in 1938 by Jewish Czech composer Hans Krasa.
Orchestra to present fall concert
WILLIAMSPORT — The Lycoming College Community Orchestra (LCCO) will present its fall concert at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, at the Community Arts Center, Williamsport.
The program will include Erich Wolfgang Korngold’s “The Sea Hawk” and Modest Mussorgsky’s “Night on Bald Mountain.” The orchestra will also perform selections from “West Side Story” and themes from “Harry Potter.”
The orchestra is under the direction of William Ciabattari, Ph.D., associate professor of music and department chair at Lycoming College.
BU Foundation raises more than $10 million
BLOOMSBURG — The Bloomsburg University Foundation raised more than $10 million in new gifts and pledges in the fiscal year 2018-2019, a 69% increase over the prior fiscal year. The support funded 971 scholarships, 19 of which were new, and 181 professional experiences for students.
The $10 million-dollar year comes just two years after the completion of the record-breaking It’s Personal campaign, during which the university raised more than $62 million.
Notable philanthropic highlights from the year included: A $500,000 gift from SEKISUI SPI to create a Professional Experience Lab for students in downtown Bloomsburg; a $400,000 gift from BUF Board member Steve Jones to establish four new Professional U faculty fellowships that will provide students with opportunities to collaborate directly with faculty on experiential learning and research; and a $2 million blended gift from the estate of Mitzi Bryfogle that provides operating support for BU’s Anchor Program, which serves teens aging out of the state foster care system.
In addition to these highlighted gifts, alumni and friends together supported the university’s first-ever Giving Tuesday initiative to raise more than $20,000 in one day.
Overall, more than 4,700 donors gave gifts in the 2018-2019 fiscal year to increase the foundation’s endowment to $57 million and the total assets to $79 million.
Gifts from donors also provided nearly $1.9 million in immediate-use funds, which will allow the university to respond to the unexpected needs and challenges faced by students.
